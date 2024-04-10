33 Immortals parties up for closed beta in May Prior to its early access release, 33 Immortals will begin its first runs with a closed beta in just a few weeks.

The idea of going on an epic run with friends (or even strangers) is often an enticing one in games. Now picture going on a roguelike run with 32 other players. Thunder Lotus, the makers of Spiritfarer, is going big for the upcoming 33 Immortals and, as one might imagine, a game of this scope will need to test a few things out first. On Wednesday, the team released a new trailer while also offering details on the game's closed beta.

The latest 33 Immortals trailer shows off the game's crisp animation, its Dante's Inferno-inspired hellscape, and the core gameplay loop that involves 33 players joining up for an epic co-op run against the underworld's most powerful forces. It's a formula that looks wildly entertaining on the surface and, having previously tried it out ourselves, is even more fun in practice.

Thunder Lotus will hold a closed beta for 33 Immortals, but it won't last very long. It will only run from May 24 through June 2. It'll be available on PC via the Microsoft Store and the Epic Games Store and on Xbox Series X|S. Those interested in getting in on the action can sign up for the closed beta on the 33 Immortals website. Those fortunate enough to get in can potentially unlock an exclusive skin for the final version.



Source: Kowloon Nights

After the closed beta wraps up, the developer will decide on where to go from there. As of today, 33 Immortals is targeting a 2024 release for early access. Look for the final version to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Game Pass users can grab it on day one.