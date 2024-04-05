Evening Reading - April 5, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. We're ringing in Easter weekend. Depending on your personal beliefs, this is either the weekend where He Is Risen or the weekend where we go on egg hunts. Or both! It's possible to celebrate both! Whatever you celebrate, this is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Watch the World Premiere of the Star Wars Outlaws Story Trailer. Join us on April 9th at 9AM PST / 6PM CET. pic.twitter.com/lriiQtk8ka — Star Wars (@starwars) April 5, 2024

Get ready to learn more about Star Wars Outlaws. The first story trailer arrives next week.

Get equipped with… a collaboration!



Become exosuit masters when six new Beta Variant Exosuits arrive alongside a devilishly fun Mega Man Capcom collab as part of Exoprimal’s Title Update 4, arriving April 17! #Exoprimal pic.twitter.com/aavuRxXzIV — Exoprimal (@exoprimal) April 5, 2024

Here's a closer look at the Exoprimal collaboration with Mega Man. It arrives on April 17.

And WayForward has posted the first 15 minutes for Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution. Learn more about it from our recent preview.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

How's the weather out there?

It's April and it's f*cking snowing sums it all up.

99 Problems

A tremendous loss for low-income folk and bargain shoppers everywhere. This will sting for a long time.

Friday night booze

The recipes made for our PAX East panel are now available for your next time imbibing!



Feat:

- Before Your Eyes (@shepardcdr)

- In Stars and Time (@kimchica25)

- Deus Ex (@michaelphigham)

- Tomb Raider (@OhMyMithrandir)

- Luigi's Mansion (@jessevitelli)https://t.co/jl2LDwgbUN pic.twitter.com/R7dUqGMULo — Pass The Controller (@PassController) April 5, 2024

Cheers!

Nothing but the Hotfix

Finish the fight with this co-op run of Halo 3 on Legendary.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai looks at suspension of disbelief and what it takes to make the typically imaginary seem a lot more realistic.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq and the fill-in crew celebrate National Burrito Day.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Get ready! It's WrestleMania weekend! Let's look at some of the highlights from WWE and beyond.

HOLY F*CK! Shayna Baszler is not messing around at today’s Bloodsport!pic.twitter.com/qtU8Cqcnd4 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 4, 2024

Shayna Baszler was one of the big stories of the week, showing up in Bloodsport to challenge Masha Slamovich, marking one of the first times where an active WWE talent worked an indie promotion. Has anyone mentioned lately how awesome it is that Vince McMahon is gone?

Sandman is here and he brought the beer. Oh, wait, there's a wrestling match. Award-winning famous actor Paul Walter Hauser defeats Sami Callihan. Thanks, Sandman.#MarkHitchcockMemorial #WrestleCon pic.twitter.com/oIiLXGlQlm — The Real Graps (@TheRealGraps) April 5, 2024

ECW legend The Sandman showed up at WrestleCon, helping Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser beat Sami Callihan.

Over in Stardom, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm graced her old promotion with a cameo appearance.

Ahead of their clash at NXT Stand & Deliver this weekend, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes nearly go at it at WaleMania!

🤩 Dreams come true! Tonight, Bryan Danielson faces off in a dream match against Mexican legend, Blue Panther.



Enjoy it live and exclusively for 'World Champion' & 'Legend' level members of our YouTube channel.



👉 Join now! [https://t.co/5P6Lo6oSLQ] pic.twitter.com/sGi8mq6w6T — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 5, 2024

Not all of the WrestleMania weekend action is happening in Philadelphia. South of the border, lucha libre legend Blue Panther prepares for a first-time-ever battle with AEW's "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson.

LA Knight attacks AJ Styles at today’s WWE Media day leaving Styles with a bloody nose.#WrestleMania



pic.twitter.com/xvyVwqKKJs — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 5, 2024

LA Knight and AJ Styles got into it at WWE Media Day ahead of their match this weekend.

Bronson Reed joins an illustrious group as the latest winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale.

The big go-home segment on Smackdown to lead into WrestleMania, as the good guys face off with The Bloodline.

The most DOMINANT #ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, with a fiery entrance here at Supercard of Honor 🔥



Watch #ROHSupercard LIVE on #HonorClub

▶️ https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf@athenapalmer_fg pic.twitter.com/76WqNtPy0P — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 6, 2024

Athena came out for her Ring of Honor Women's World Championship title defense as Karlach from Baldur's Gate 3. She's the greatest.

"This is not a lifetime achievement award... YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!" 👏👏👏@HeymanHustle closes his #WWEHOF speech with a SPOILER: He's JUST GETTING STARTED! pic.twitter.com/D3YnENSAtW — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024

And we end with Paul Heyman accepting his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Tonight in video game music

Enjoy the shredding sounds of Super MadNES.

