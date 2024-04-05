New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox CVP Kareem Choudhry is reportedly leaving Microsoft after 26 years

Choudhry's departure comes as part of a reported leadership shakeup at Xbox.
Donovan Erskine
As Xbox continues to chart a path forward following its massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard last year, the gaming division at Microsoft is apparently making another major leadership change. A new report states that Xbox CVP Kareem Choudhry is leaving the company after a lengthy 26 years.

A Windows Central report claims that Kareem Choudhry is out at Microsoft, effective immediately. The specific circumstances surrounding his departure are unknown but are part of a leadership reorganization that is seeing other members of staff receive promotions.

Choudhry was a key figurehead at Xbox and was at the forefront of many of the company’s technological innovations over the years. Most recently, he was heading up Xbox’s AI efforts. The Windows Central report refers to an internal memo that the AI team will be moved underneath the hardware ecosystem in order to “accelerate innovation.” It was reported by The Verge earlier this week that Microsoft is working on an AI chatbot for customer service purposes.

We’ve yet to receive official word of Kareem Choudhry’s departure from Microsoft, but we’ll be sure to update this story if that changes. As for the latest ongoings at Microsoft and its Xbox division, stay right here on Shacknews.

