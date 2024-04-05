Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 5: Xbox Spring Sale

The big seasonal sales from the console storefronts are continuing today. Microsoft has now joined the fray with the launch of the Xbox Spring Sale. In addition to big first-party titles like Starfield and Halo Infinite being on sale, look for some major third-party discounts on recent hits like Persona 3 Reload, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and a significant first-time discount on Penny's Big Breakaway.
Elsewhere, the PlayStation Spring Sale and Nintendo Partner Spotlight Sale are still going for another week, so be sure to check those out as well.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- PlayStation Spring Sale
- Persona 3 Reload - $52.49 (25% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $47.99 (20% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Skull and Bones - $46.89 (33% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $35.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall - $16.49 (67% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $23.09 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Goodbye Volcano High - $22.49 (25% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tunic - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sifu - $15.99 (60% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $35.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night + Rondo of Blood - $3.99 (80% off)
- Astroneer - $10.49 (65% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Descenders - $6.24 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $4.49 (70% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Immortals of Aveum - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Minecraft Legends - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Skul: The Hero Slayer - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $30.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered - $9.00 (70% off)
- Dreamfall Chapters - $3.00 (85% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Xbox Spring Sale
- Starfield - $48.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $52.49 (25% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $52.49 (25% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.49 (35% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $34.99 (50% off)
- Skull and Bones - $46.89 (33% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $45.49 (35% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 Gold Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (30% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $27.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $24.49 (30% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $41.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NHL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $17.49 (75% off)
- EA Sports WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Rumble Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $18.89 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $32.99 (40% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $27.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (75% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row Gold Edition - $17.99 (55% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Cross-Gen Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry - $17.49 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Golden + Persona 3 Portable - $21.71 (45% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Cross-Gen Bundle - $10.49 (85% off)
- Star Trek: Resurgence - $19.99 (20% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $23.99 (40% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $49.49 (67% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe Edition - $17.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (90% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $2.99 (90% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive - $19.99 (50% off)
- Stray - $19.49 (35% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $17.49 (65% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Partner Spotlight Sale
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Pentiment - $13.39 (33% off)
- Borderlands Legacy Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bluey: The Videogame - $31.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $25.99 (35% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack - $59.99 (25% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 3 Portable + Persona 4 Golden - $21.71 (45% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $14.99 (25% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $5.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $9.99 (75% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- WB Games April Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $54.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Bethesda Spring Sale
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom Slayers Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- DOOM - $7.99 (80% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $4.99 (75% off)
- Doom 3 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Doom 64 - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom (1993) - $1.99 (60% off)
- Doom 2 (Classic) - $1.99 (60% off)
- The Devolver Digital Spring Sale
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Enter x Exit the Gungeon - $12.99 (35% off)
- Pikuniku - $3.24 (75% off)
- Death's Door - $7.99 (60% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood - $13.49 (25% off)
- Serious Sam Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- KarmaZoo - $6.99 (30% off)
- Bleak Sword DX - $6.69 (33% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- RUINER - $3.99 (80% off)
- Crossing Souls - $2.24 (85% off)
- Minit Fun Racer - $2.00 (33% off)
- Boomerang X - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mother Russia Bleeds - $2.24 (85% off)
- Stories Untold - $1.99 (80% off)
- Olija - $4.49 (70% off)
- Dropsy - $1.99 (80% off)
- NOT A HERO: Super Snazzy Edition - $2.59 (80% off)
- I Hate Running Backwards - $1.99 (86% off)
- Witcheye - $1.99 (60% off)
- Jackbox Games Fan Favorite Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Drawful 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game - $4.99 (50% off)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
- Quake 1+2 Enhanced Bundle - $5.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
