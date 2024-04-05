Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 5: Xbox Spring Sale

The big seasonal sales from the console storefronts are continuing today. Microsoft has now joined the fray with the launch of the Xbox Spring Sale. In addition to big first-party titles like Starfield and Halo Infinite being on sale, look for some major third-party discounts on recent hits like Persona 3 Reload, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and a significant first-time discount on Penny's Big Breakaway.

Elsewhere, the PlayStation Spring Sale and Nintendo Partner Spotlight Sale are still going for another week, so be sure to check those out as well.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

PlayStation

Xbox

Nintendo Switch

