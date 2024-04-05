Stellar Blade will get New Game Plus in a post-launch update Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung Tae also said that the update will include free character skins DLC.

Stellar Blade is set to release at the end of April and with it will come a fast-paced and sleek melee-action game, but some features will have to wait until after launch. While New Game Plus is planned for Stellar Blade, it won’t be ready for the game’s launch. Instead, it will come in a post-launch update that will also include free cosmetic skins as DLC.

Stellar Blade director and CEO of developer SHIFT UP Kim Hyung Tae shared the details on this update in a recent interview with South Korean site Ruliweb, as reported by Push Square. It was there that he spoke to the matter of microtransactions and post-launch updates. In specific, soon after launch, SHIFT UP hopes to launch free cosmetic outfits for the main protagonist, Eve. What’s more, a post-launch update will include the option to keep a save for New Game Plus.

Stellar Blade is an action-adventure game that will feature fast-paced melee combat similar to games like Nier: Automata and Devil May Cry.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stellar Blade is slated to come out on April 26, 2024. The game features female protagonist Eve fighting mysterious creatures in an unforgiving futuristic world. The combat has looked stylish and fast-paced and the enemies have looked daunting and creepy, but it also all looks polished to a sheen. In the previous interview, Kim Hyung Tae went on to assure fans that the developers don’t plan to do too much in the way of paid microtransactions.

“We would like to make it clear here that Stellar Blade does not require any additional expenses that gamers are not aware of other than the cost of purchasing the package,” Tae said in the interview, with the exception of possible collaborations with other developers on crossover content.

Either way, it looks like Stellar Blade is set to receive some pretty good updates and free content after it launches. With that release not far off, stay tuned for more updates and news on the Stellar Blade topic.