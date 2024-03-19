Evening Reading - March 19, 2024

Welcome to the midway point of March, Shackers. We’re halfway through the month and almost out of the first season of the year. It’s been a beautiful month for gaming and promises to continue to be even more fun with a lot still on the way. We’re gearing up for some absolutely delightful content with GDC and PAX East running this week, so stay for everything that comes of it. In the meantime, today is nearly at an end, so it’s time to do the Evening Reading. Join us as we close down this day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed at Shacknews…

The FGC mourns an incredible competitor

To fans of Brolylegs and the people whose lives he touched and inspired. Please take the time to share your moments and memories of this amazing person. The family wishes to continue to share his story with the world and celebrate from now til forever this amazing man. pic.twitter.com/474GsyZaKP — BrolyFNLegs (@Brolylegs) March 19, 2024

Michael Phillip Begum, better known as “Brolylegs,” has passed away. He was an inspiration for many and will be missed. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire all of us to go beyond what’s expected of us.

And now... More stuff from The Internet!!!

What’s the hole in the Suika plush for…?

Suika Game Watermelon Plush are up for pre-order



Play-Asia: https://t.co/Xyw4TETedS 5% off with code SAVE5

Amazon Japan: https://t.co/RUl5cfJrtv

my affiliate links



I don't know what the hole in the side is for, please don't ask me. pic.twitter.com/YWALtEKgmc — Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) March 18, 2024

I have questions, but I’m not entirely sure I want the answers.

The Cybertruck might be too good

Rafael putting his @cybertruck to work on Kane Creek Road. pic.twitter.com/BCLaLg4rS1 — Kyle Field (@mrkylefield) March 14, 2024

And by too good, I mean a firepit for the money of foolish people.

Shall I give you despair…?

Sorry, I meant this pear. I have a tree full of them on my farm.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6 notes having a normal one

Thank goodness all the mayo drinkers won’t have to weep every time they open Stardew Valley anymore.

Getting a leg up

Imagine being convinced to mutilate yourself to try to commit insurance fraud. Couldn’t be me.

Recognizing a legend

Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind. There was no wall he wouldn’t break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good.



It’s time for his story to be the one that’s told. “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” comes to @peacock on 4/1 pic.twitter.com/36XZTVCe3d — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2024

Still shocked Bray Wyatt is gone. One of the most amazing forces of personality in the modern pro-wrestling ring. This special will be well worth a watch.

And there you have it, Shackers. That's your Evening Reading for this March 19.

A Caffeinated Cartoonist for Kids startup might not be the Bubbletron Money Hat, but it sure is fun to say.

Have a great evening, Shackers. Any good games you’re playing? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!