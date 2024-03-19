New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 19, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for the latest edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome to the midway point of March, Shackers. We’re halfway through the month and almost out of the first season of the year. It’s been a beautiful month for gaming and promises to continue to be even more fun with a lot still on the way. We’re gearing up for some absolutely delightful content with GDC and PAX East running this week, so stay for everything that comes of it. In the meantime, today is nearly at an end, so it’s time to do the Evening Reading. Join us as we close down this day of posting, won’t you?

In case you missed at Shacknews…

The FGC mourns an incredible competitor

Michael Phillip Begum, better known as “Brolylegs,” has passed away. He was an inspiration for many and will be missed. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire all of us to go beyond what’s expected of us.

And now... More stuff from The Internet!!!

What’s the hole in the Suika plush for…?

I have questions, but I’m not entirely sure I want the answers.

The Cybertruck might be too good

And by too good, I mean a firepit for the money of foolish people.

Shall I give you despair…?

Sorry, I meant this pear. I have a tree full of them on my farm.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6 notes having a normal one

Thank goodness all the mayo drinkers won’t have to weep every time they open Stardew Valley anymore.

Getting a leg up

Imagine being convinced to mutilate yourself to try to commit insurance fraud. Couldn’t be me.

Recognizing a legend

Still shocked Bray Wyatt is gone. One of the most amazing forces of personality in the modern pro-wrestling ring. This special will be well worth a watch.

And there you have it, Shackers. That’s your Evening Reading for this March 19. Thank you for stopping by, and don’t forget that if you want to support our site, you can do so through Shacknews Mercury. For as little as a dollar a month, you can help us keep the content flowing. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Bubbletron. It’s a free Shacknews game in which you assemble your billion-dollar idea from the day’s randomized prompts. Will you find the winning combination that gets you the money hat?

Bubbletron valuing a Caffeinated Cartoonist For Kids startup at $518,760,000,000
A Caffeinated Cartoonist for Kids startup might not be the Bubbletron Money Hat, but it sure is fun to say.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a great evening, Shackers. Any good games you’re playing? Let us know in the Chatty comment section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola