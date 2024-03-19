Destiny 2 Update 7.3.5.2 patch notes
Bungie fixes Passage of Persistence in the latest Destiny 2 patch.
Bungie has released the 7.3.5.2 update for Destiny 2. Let’s check out the patch notes.
Activities
Crucible
General
- Fixed several issues where Special ammo crates were incorrectly spawning in Control and Supremacy game modes on Fragment, Pacifica, and Cathedral of Dusk.
- Fixed an issue where Lord Shaxx's announcement for Supremacy game mode was missing in Guardian Games Supremacy playlists. (He took some throat lozenges and was feeling up to the task once again.)
- Fixed an issue where the Mercy ruling was absent in all Supremacy-based game modes, including Guardian Games playlists.
- Fixed an issue where the game mode banner icon was the placeholder version for Collision mode in Crucible Labs.
Trials of Osiris
- Fixed an issue where incorrect Special ammo meter reward amounts were used. The meter should fill slightly faster now.
- Fixed an issue where the Passage of Persistence could become flawed when losing a game while at 0 wins, preventing players from earning the Adept reward at 7 wins.
Guardian Games All-Stars
- Fixed an issue where the Heir Apparent Exotic Machine Gun catalyst quest could drop for players who have already obtained the Heir Apparent Catalyst.
- Fixed an issue where the Hullabaloo Legendary Grenade Launcher rewards obtained from the weekly Gold and Platinum podiums could drop with a Range Masterwork.
- Fixed an issue where the Drop In and Top of Class pursuits would remain available on Eva after claiming them.
- Fixed an issue where the Trials of Osiris Diamond Contender Card would be collected more than one time.
UI and UX
- Fixed an issue in which the emblem Out of the Airlock was not displaying properly.
Gameplay and Investment
Armor
- Fixed an issue where the Stronghold Exotic Gauntlets was incorrectly granting Restoration x1 instead of Restoration x2.
- Fixed an issue where the Allstar Cloak and Allstar Mark class items were not available to convert into universal ornaments.
- Fixed an issue where the Titan Lion's Might Helmet ornament wasn't displaying properly.
Bounties and Pursuits
- Players stuck on the first step of Season 22's Toil and Trouble quest line should now have access to the Way of the Witch mission.
- Completing this activity properly advances the quest line, ensuring eventual access to the portal in the H.E.L.M.
- Affected players will briefly lose access to the Savathun's Spire node until the Way of the Witch mission has been completed to advance the quest.
- Players who were able to acquire Season 22's Bladed Path quest line prior to the Toil and Trouble quest line were blocked from ever receiving Toil and Trouble.
- Upon logging in (assuming the completion of the Season 23 introductory quest line), affected players should receive Toil and Trouble and be able to progress through that quest line to gain access to the portal in the H.E.L.M.
- Affected players will briefly lose access to the Savathun's Spire node until the Way of the Witch mission has been completed to advance the quest.
- Fixed an issue where collecting the Cabal Missive did not advance The Final Strand quest. Collecting the Cabal Missive will now advance the quest.
General
- Fixed an issue where Skimmer grinding would not work when using the hold to crouch command.
Platforms and Systems
- Fixed an issue in which text and voice chat were not available for console play.
That's everything new in Destiny 2's 7.3.5.2 update.
