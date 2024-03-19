Ubisoft reveals generative AI project for NPC dialogue NEO NPC will let players have a 'real conversation' with NPCs, Ubisoft says.

It’s no secret that Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is interested in using generative AI in its games. The studio previously discussed a program dedicated to generating NPC barks, and has now revealed NEO NPC, a generative AI project dedicated to creating full blown NPC dialogue in video games.

Ubisoft released a blog post this morning to pull back the curtain on its new generative AI project. Called NEO NPC, the project aims to create authentic conversations between the player and NPCs. It’s currently being developed by Ubisoft Paris using NVIDIA technology.



Source: Ubisoft

Have you ever dreamed of having a real conversation with an NPC in a video game? Not just one gated within a dialogue tree of pre-determined answers, but an actual conversation, conducted through spontaneous action and reaction? Lately, a small R&D team at Ubisoft’s Paris studio, in collaboration with Nvidia’s Audio2Face application and Inworld’s Large Language Model (LLM), have been experimenting with generative AI in an attempt to turn this dream into a reality. Their project, NEO NPC, uses GenAI to prod at the limits of how a player can interact with an NPC without breaking the authenticity of the situation they are in, or the character of the NPC itself.

Last year at GDC, Ubisoft announced Ghostwriter, a program that uses generative AI to create NPC barks during combat sequences. As artificial intelligence continues to grow in strength and popularity, we’ll continue to cover how video games are implementing it.