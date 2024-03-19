Ubisoft reveals generative AI project for NPC dialogue

It’s no secret that Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is interested in using generative AI in its games. The studio previously discussed a program dedicated to generating NPC barks, and has now revealed NEO NPC, a generative AI project dedicated to creating full blown NPC dialogue in video games.
Ubisoft released a blog post this morning to pull back the curtain on its new generative AI project. Called NEO NPC, the project aims to create authentic conversations between the player and NPCs. It’s currently being developed by Ubisoft Paris using NVIDIA technology.
Last year at GDC, Ubisoft announced Ghostwriter, a program that uses generative AI to create NPC barks during combat sequences. As artificial intelligence continues to grow in strength and popularity, we’ll continue to cover how video games are implementing it.
