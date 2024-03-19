World of Warcraft gets battle royale-like Plunderstorm mode in latest update Plunderstorm is a 60-player last-player-standing match that runs separate from the usual WoW experience in Patch 10.2.6.

It looks like World of Warcraft is offering players a vastly different way to play with and against each other as of its latest patch. The one in question, Patch 10.2.6 brought the new Plunderstorm mode into play. A pirate-themed battle royale-like mode, Plunderstorm drops 60 players onto an island to battle it out and try to be the last player standing in this new mode. It’s available now as a standalone mode from the usual World of Warcraft game.

Blizzard Entertainment shared all of the details of the Plunderstorm mode alongside the Patch 10.2.6 rollout this week. The new mode is a completely separate from the regular World of Warcraft game, though you’ll still need a WoW subscription or Game Time to play it. Outside of that, it seems to run like a typical battle royale, but with World of Warcraft-themed leveling up and looting as shared in the official summary of the mode:

Each match is 10-15 minutes long and has 60 players per match, with the winner being the last one standing. Level up and acquire new abilities and spells by killing creatures and enemies, looting chests, and avoiding the encroaching storm.

Currently, Solo and Duo modes are available in Plunderstorm. You can get to the mode from the main screen of World of Warcraft, allowing you to queue up and jump into the action. If you do, Blizzard promises there are rewards that will be applied to your main World of Warcraft experience:

Plunge into a challenging battle that earns excellent rewards for World of Warcraft Modern and Classic progression realms. All you have to do is survive…and plunder. Can't seem to stay in the realm of the living? No problem. Plunderers still gain progression that helps unlock new rewards.

It sounds like Plunderstorm may be worth a look for even those who simply want to play the RPG side of the game, allowing all who partake to gain from the experience inside and outside o the Plunderstorm mode.

World of Warcraft Patch 10.2.6 is out now, including the Plunderstorm mode, so jump in and see if you can be the last pirate standing. For more updates and news on the game, be sure to follow our World of Warcraft coverage.