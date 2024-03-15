Evening Reading - March 15, 2024

Top 'o the evening, Shacknews. Who's ready for a holiday weekend? And it's the best kind, too! The kind where you get loaded on beer! Let's get into it with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

(Yes, I got invited to theorycrafting again! Special thanks to Blizzard for the invitation. The usual "Day 1" decks feature will be ready for next week's release of Hearthstone: Whizbang's Workshop.)

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

From 3D Realms, get ready for Phantom Fury, which now has a release date.

New DLC is on its way for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons. And it's absolutely free!

Now 1 million units served for Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, which is currently in Steam Early Access. Plus, a new update!

And finally, here's a fresh look at upcoming indie adventure, Always in Mind.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

(Man, I really stink at this.)

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

Sus

'Among Us' Animated Series Casts Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson https://t.co/58s0qHfZmv — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2024

I feel like career choices like this one are how Randall Park ends up being a failed actor in the future interviewing presidential candidate Dwayne Johnson. Young Rock is more of a documentary series than you know.

Now available at a Jerk Store near you!

An Assistant to the Traveling Secretary for the New York Yankees bobblehead, anyone?



The Yankees are hosting Seinfeld Night on July 5 and giving away this George Costanza bobblehead 😂 pic.twitter.com/hewXE0eMSg — MLB (@MLB) March 15, 2024

If only George Steinbrenner could have lived to see this.

Build-A-Bidoof

This NEW Bidoof plush is our newest arrival! Shop its online exclusive bundle now for its sounds, shirt and bandana, or have fun making this Normal-type Pokémon your own in stores at the Workshop.



US: https://t.co/gA1fBAqJbW

UK: https://t.co/a04sNujm2u pic.twitter.com/sHAph64Lyt — buildabear (@buildabear) March 15, 2024

Not sure who asked for this derpy thing, but if you have, this is your lucky day.

Nothing but the Hotfix

I hate that life got in the way and I wasn't properly able to shout out to the women of Frame Fatales. They did an incredible job with last week's Frost Fatales event, raising $153,719 for the National Women's Law Center. Let's check out the last run of the week, as JCog took us through Paper Mario.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai touches on the relevant topic of approaching media while dancing around spoilers.

This week in Shaqnews

1-2-3 Cancun!

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

The former Sasha Banks, "The CEO" Mercedes Mone, is All Elite.

Tonight in video game music

The latest album from Super Piano 64, by way of GameChops, check out these piano lullabies from Final Fantasy.

That's it for the third Friday Evening Reading for March!