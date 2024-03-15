Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 15: Steam Spring Sale & Epic Spring Sale 2024

Everyone grab your wallets. The Steam Spring Sale has arrived. Nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale from Valve's storefront for the next several days. However, that's not the only sale happening right now.

If anything isn't on sale on Steam, it's probably because it's an Epic Games Store exclusive. Well, it just so happens that the Epic Games Store Spring Sale is also going down right now, featuring discounts on non-Steam titles like Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and more.

Grab whatever you can and enjoy your weekend of gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.

Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more to get Red Faction, Red Faction 2, and Saints Row 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Red Faction Armageddon (w/Path to War DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

The Steam Spring Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. We ask that you please understand, but if we absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let us know in the comments and we'll make sure to add it in post. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!

The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old LCD Steak Deck models are on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock. That is on sale.

No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!

Street Fighter 6

Source: Capcom

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Source: Electronic Arts

Sonic Origins Plus

Source: Sega

Disco Elysium

Source: ZA/UM

Lethal Company

Source: Zeekerss

DayZ

Source: Bohemia Interactive

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.