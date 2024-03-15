Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 15: Steam Spring Sale & Epic Spring Sale 2024

Everyone grab your wallets. The Steam Spring Sale has arrived. Nearly everything that isn't nailed down is on sale from Valve's storefront for the next several days. However, that's not the only sale happening right now.
If anything isn't on sale on Steam, it's probably because it's an Epic Games Store exclusive. Well, it just so happens that the Epic Games Store Spring Sale is also going down right now, featuring discounts on non-Steam titles like Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and more.
Grab whatever you can and enjoy your weekend of gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Deux Ex: Mankind Divided - FREE until 3/21
- The Bridge - FREE until 3/21
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Epic Games Spring Sale 2024
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $24.79 (38% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $32.99 (45% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight Gold Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Edition - $59.39 (34% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Fae Farm - $27.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $24.29 (73% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.99 (20% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $11.89 (30% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $37.49 (25% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $12.99 (35% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Quake 1+2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale 2024.
Fanatical
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- Starfield Premium Edition [Steam] - $59.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $33.59 (44% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $37.09 (47% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Thirsty Suitors [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $15.74 (37% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.39 (41% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Blood Bowl 3 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $19.24 (73% off)
- Gotham Knights [Steam] - $11.09 (82% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $14.24 (43% off)
- WrestleQuest [Steam] - $11.39 (62% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition [Steam] - $5.59 (86% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $3.19 (84% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $36.10 (28% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $20.95 (58% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $28.99 (52% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $11.90 (70% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.57 (79% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $10.57 (79% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $28.99 (42% off)
Gamersgate
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Park Beyond [Steam] - $20.00 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- PlayStation PC Spring Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
GamesPlanet
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $42.99 (39% off)
- Sonic Superstars [Steam] - $27.99 (53% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Park Beyond Visoneer Edition [Steam] - $37.99 (53% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (33% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- We Heart Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie [Steam] - $8.75 (71% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/10)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 (80% off)
- Prince of Persia (2008) - $1.99 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $3.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code MAR17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $35.69 (49% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $37.43 (38% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- PlayStation PC Spring Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.50 (91% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.85 (74% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.60 (61% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Sifu [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $3.12 (84% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of March, you'll receive Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, Saints Row, Citizen Sleeper, Black Skylands, Soulstice, Afterimage, and Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $10 or more to get Chorus, A Plague Tale: Innocence, and Scars Above. Pay $15 or more to also receive Wanted: Dead, LISA: Complete Edition, and Eastward. These activate on Steam.
Pay $12 or more to get My Little Universe, From the Depths, Necesse, TerraTech (w/R&D Labs DLC), and Trailmakers Deluxe Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Above Snakes and The Universim. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more to get Red Faction, Red Faction 2, and Saints Row 2. Pay $5 or more to also receive Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell, and Red Faction Armageddon (w/Path to War DLC). Pay $10 or more to also receive Saints Row 4: Re-Elected, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, and Saints Row: The Third Remastered. These activate on Steam.
- Leap Year Celebration
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Dredge [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Wizard with a Gun [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- High on Life [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off) Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)A Little to the Left [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Leap Year Celebration.
Ubisoft Store
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $4.00 (80% off)
Steam
The Steam Spring Sale is underway! There are hundreds upon hundreds of deals. As is always the case, some deals will inevitably fall through the cracks. We ask that you please understand, but if we absolutely miss anything egregious that you would like to see mentioned, let us know in the comments and we'll make sure to add it in post. For now, we're diving in and listing as much as we can with the time available to us!
The Steam Deck OLED is not among the sale items this time around, but the old LCD Steak Deck models are on clearance. Be sure to visit the Steam Deck page for more details. Plus, be sure to check out the Steam Deck Dock. That is on sale.
No more delays! We're diving into the deals! Here we go!
- Half-Life: Alyx [VR headset required] - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Valve Complete Pack - $11.42 (92% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $55.99 (20% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sons of the Forest - $22.49 (25% off)
- Ready or Not - $33.49 (33% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader - $39.99 (20% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $45.49 (35% off)
- Starfield - $46.89 (33% off)
- Lies of P - $44.99 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $45.49 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $39.59 (34% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 4 - $34.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Viewfinder - $17.49 (30% off)
- Sea of Stars - $27.29 (22% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Fae Farm - $27.99 (30% off)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - $26.79 (33% off)
- Dave the Diver - $14.99 (25% off)
- Party Animals - $13.99 (30% off)
- Wizard with a Gun - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Mineko's Night Market - $15.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- For the King 2 - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $14.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $31.93 (71% off)
- Pizza Tower - $13.39 (33% off)
- Humanity - $19.79 (34% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $17.49 (30% off)
- High on Life - $29.99 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive - $19.79 (67% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $21.99 (45% off)
- After Us - $14.99 (50% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.49 (61% off)
- Redfall - $17.49 (75% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $34.99 (30% off)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wild Hearts - $27.99 (60% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $18.43 (47% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $17.99 (70% off)
- Atomic Heart - $26.99 (55% off)
- Dune Spice Wars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons - $17.49 (30% off)
- Deliver Us Mars - $11.99 (60% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns - $14.99 (75% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $14.99 (40% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- Vampire Survivors - $3.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.74 (33% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Frontiers - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (25% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metal: Hellsinger - $11.99 (60% off)
- Trombone Champ - $5.99 (60% off)
- Teardown - $22.49 (25% off)
- Storyteller - $9.89 (34% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Solar Ash - $15.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers - $17.99 (70% off)
- Persona 4 Golden - $11.99 (40% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $11.99 (60% off)
- Soul Hackers 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster - $14.99 (70% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Two Point Campus - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Lika A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide - $25.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters - $20.24 (55% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Anniversasry Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $14.99 (75% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- The Quarry - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $14.99 (75% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course - $19.43 (28% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Collection - $19.74 (76% off)
- Digimon Survive - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Pentiment - $9.99 (50% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $8.99 (85% off)
- New World - $15.99 (60% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- OlliOlli World - $9.89 (67% off)
- Gotham Knights - $11.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $5.99 (90% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $19.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $11.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box - $48.06 (93% off)
- New Tales from the Borderlands Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $14.99 (75% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - $14.99 (70% off)
- Guilty Gear STRIVE - $19.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - $14.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $14.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Bundle - $21.54 (78% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $8.99 (85% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $8.99 (85% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole + South Park: The Stick of Truth - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $7.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior Trilogy - $19.47 (81% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NBA 2K24 - $9.59 (84% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- Super Mega Baseball 4 - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $13.99 (80% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 - $14.99 (75% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $24.99 (50% off)
- AEW Fight Forever - $29.99 (50% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $14.25 (62% off)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits - $15.99 (60% off)
- Aztech: Forgotten Gods - $5.99 (80% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $5.99 (60% off)
- Conan Exiles - $11.99 (70% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tunic - $20.99 (30% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (80% off)
- Terra Nil - $18.74 (25% off)
- Phantom Abyss - $14.99 (25% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Inscryption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Humankind - $12.49 (75% off)
- Soundfall - $5.99 (80% off)
- Chorus - $6.24 (75% off)
- Escape Academy - $11.99 (40% off)
- Escape Simulator - $10.49 (30% off)
- Gas Station Simulator - $13.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $2.99 (40% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $13.99 (65% off)
- Moving Out 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- KeyWe - $8.49 (66% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $29.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders 4 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $9.99 (75% off)
- Maneater - $13.99 (65% off)
- Hell Let Loose - $29.24 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $19.79 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.24 (92% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
- The Deux Ex Collection - $9.55 (89% off)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe - $12.49 (50% off)
- A Memoir Blue - $4.79 (40% off)
- The Artful Escape - $9.99 (90% off)
- Twelve Minutes - $9.99 (60% off)
- Last Stop - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Pathless - $15.99 (60% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.64 (41% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lethal Company [Steam Early Access] - $7.99 (20% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $39.99 (20% off)
- BattleBit Remastered [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Starship Troopers: Extermination [Steam Early Access] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Relic Hunters Legend [Steam Early Access] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Valheim [Steam Early Access] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Satisfactory [Steam Early Access] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Shadows of Doubt [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Predecessor [Steam Early Access] - $0.89 (90% off)
- Slime Rancher 2 [Steam Early Access] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Ultrakill [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Core Keeper [Steam Early Access] - $9.59 (40% off)
- Peglin [Steam Early Access] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crab Champions [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (25% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Voidtrain [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Project Zomboid [Steam Early Access] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SCUM [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $5.99 (76% off)
- Empire of Sin - $9.99 (75% off)
- Factory Town - $7.99 (60% off)
- Squad - $37.49 (25% off)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm - $9.89 (67% off)
- Lost Ruins - $11.99 (40% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $13.49 (70% off)
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunfire Reborn - $14.99 (25% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection - $19.46 (91% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $24.93 (88% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Season One - $69.86 (36% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $5.99 (90% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Samurai Shodown Steam Edition - $24.74 (64% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Brawlhalla (All Legends Pack) - $13.99 (60% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $4.99 (80% off)
- Fallout 76 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Wolfenstein Alt History Collection - $15.08 (85% off)
- Arkane 20th Anniversary Bundle - $20.03 (84% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous Deluxe Edition - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Planet Zoo - $26.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster - $13.49 (70% off)
- Tron: Identity - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Temtem - $22.49 (25% off)
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy - $19.79 (67% off)
- Bear and Breakfast - $12.99 (35% off)
- A Little to the Left - $9.74 (35% off)
- Pupperazzi - $11.99 (40% off)
- Unpacking - $9.99 (50% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $11.24 (55% off)
- Fights in Tight Spaces Complete Edition - $30.57 (32% off)
- Ghostrunner - $8.99 (70% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Griftlands - $9.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Rust - $26.79 (33% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Stellaris - $11.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1+2 Combo Pack - $11.60 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Subnautica Deep Ocean Bundle - $17.80 (70% off)
- Amnesia Re-collection Bundle - $27.37 (71% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $9.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $7.99 (80% off)
- Tabletop Simulator - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9 - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $10.99 (45% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Arma 3 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Barotruama - $17.49 (50% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic - $9.89 (67% off)
- Risk of Rain Returns - $11.24 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - $14.99 (50% off)
- RimWorld - $27.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.99 (20% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $5.09 (66% off)
- Call of the Sea - $7.99 (60% off)
- Ooblets - $20.09 (33% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $9.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $9.39 (53% off)
- The Red Lantern - $4.99 (80% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Golf It! - $4.49 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator - $8.99 (55% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Celeste - $4.99 (75% off)
- TowerFall Ascension - $3.74 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $7.49 (75% off)
- Haven - $14.99 (40% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- Donut County - $3.89 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $19.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $7.49 (75% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 3 - $5.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Advance Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Enhanced Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dungeons & Dragons Enhanced Classics Ultimate Bundle - $48.89 (68% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $3.99 (80% off)
- Castle Crashers - $4.49 (70% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition - $3.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (80% off)
- Undertale - $2.99 (70% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $2.49 (75% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 15: Steam Spring Sale & Epic Spring Sale 2024