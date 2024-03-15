Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 15: MAR10 Day last chance

Mario Day has passed, but the big Nintendo eShop sale on its biggest games continues. Check out the latest deals on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Golf: Super Rush, and Mario Tennis Aces, because these rare first-party discounts go away after this weekend.
Also, check out new sales from PlayStation and Xbox. The PlayStation Essential Picks and Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series both feature a first-time discount on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an early contender for 2024 Game of the Year. Give it a look and see why people like us are raving about it.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.04 (30% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition - $20.00 (80% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Gold Edition - $10.00 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Skull and Bones Premium Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona Collection - $53.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Cassette Beasts - $13.99 (30% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $9.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale.
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Essential Games Sale
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (40% off)
- AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond Visioneer Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Essential Games Sale.
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Street Fighter 6 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Exoprimal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Capcom Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Essential Picks
- Final Fantasy 16 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $29.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $41.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica Deluxe Edition - $51.99 (35% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $38.49 (45% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $13.99 (80% off)
- EA SPORTS WRC - $19.99 (60% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Stray - $19.79 (34% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $23.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- WrestleQuest - $16.49 (45% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $11.99 (70% off)
- Signalis - $13.99 (30% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Quake 1+2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Essential Picks Sale.
- Extended Play
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - $39.59 (34% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle - $17.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $41.99 (30% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - $39.89 (43% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition - $37.99 (60% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Atomic Heart - $41.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Persona Collection - $53.99 (40% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $69.99 (30% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $19.19 (84% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $39.99 (60% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- F1 23 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sifu - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Hello Neighbor 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- MAR10 Day Sale
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mario Party Superstars - $39.99 (33% off)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $39.99 (33% off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Square Enix Publisher Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $35.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud - $35.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn - $24.99 (50% off),/a>
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $39.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards Trilogy - $34.99 (30% off)
- Little Goody Two Shoes - $15.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- WB Games March Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $34.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition - $11.24 (85% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $7.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition - $8.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $5.99 (85% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $5.99 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $9.99 (66% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $15.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Games Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank - $11.99 (20% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- Thirsty Suitors - $22.49 (25% off)
- Solar Ash - $23.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 1+2 - $30.14 (33% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- 30XX - $14.99 (25% off)
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $17.49 (30% off)
- You Suck at Parking - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
