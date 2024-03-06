Evening Reading - March 6, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Lol the Master Collection is filled with weird business decisions pic.twitter.com/JJlQkiB2Ze — Vee 🥑 (@ParametricPalta) March 6, 2024

CERVEZA CRISTAL!

Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley and Cheez-It have combined on an all-new combo Cheezy Ranch condiment. https://t.co/E3HUbiEzGg pic.twitter.com/noQpkUrqBQ — Nerdist (@nerdist) March 6, 2024

The scientists have gone too far.

Tifa girlbossing around

unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/wW2F8GV3Dt — nes 🎨 FF7 REBIRTH (@feydemon) March 4, 2024

She can do whatever she wants!

Twitter bots have gotten out of hand

damn, these bots are really getting aggressive pic.twitter.com/aoqGYlGBPl — A_Rival, aka DJ iPad (@8bitpimp) March 6, 2024

Arguably the worst thing the Sentinels have done.

Rooster Teeth is shutting down

Rooster Teeth is shutting down after 21 years. pic.twitter.com/BUTk14TA7u — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 6, 2024

Best wishes to the people losing their jobs today. Warner Bros. continues to be trash.

David Craddock is writing more Mortal Kombat stuff!

Mortal Kombat’s 3D era will receive in-depth and unique coverage in #FIGHT!👊 for @bitmap_books and Long Live #MortalKombat🐉📖 Round 2. Which game are you looking forward to learning about the most? pic.twitter.com/VJLs54mII6 — David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) March 6, 2024

I'm looking forward to his deep dive on Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe.

What's in the box??

Okay, no more Cerveza Cristal memes.

Twilight is getting an animated reboot

The ‘TWILIGHT’ remake will be an animated series.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/pCnnVuihSv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 6, 2024

A live-action thing getting an animated adaptation? Is it opposite day?

