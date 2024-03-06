New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - March 6, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Wait, what's that down there?

CERVEZA CRISTAL!

Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch

The scientists have gone too far.

Tifa girlbossing around

She can do whatever she wants!

Twitter bots have gotten out of hand

Arguably the worst thing the Sentinels have done.

Rooster Teeth is shutting down

Best wishes to the people losing their jobs today. Warner Bros. continues to be trash.

David Craddock is writing more Mortal Kombat stuff!

I'm looking forward to his deep dive on Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe.

What's in the box??

Okay, no more Cerveza Cristal memes.

Twilight is getting an animated reboot

A live-action thing getting an animated adaptation? Is it opposite day?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Adam Brody and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction.
You could come up with some crazy stories in Bubbletron.
Source: Amazon Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

