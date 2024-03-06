Evening Reading - March 6, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.100 notes add planetary hazards & environmental challenges
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut coming to PC in May 2024
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy confirmed to be PlayStation exclusives
- Frostpunk 2 gets July release date during Xbox Partner Showcase
- Epic Games claims Apple has terminated its developer account on iOS
- The Sinking City 2 announced for 2025
- Persona 3 Reload Episode Aegis DLC will come in September 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Wait, what's that down there?
Lol the Master Collection is filled with weird business decisions pic.twitter.com/JJlQkiB2Ze— Vee 🥑 (@ParametricPalta) March 6, 2024
CERVEZA CRISTAL!
Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley and Cheez-It have combined on an all-new combo Cheezy Ranch condiment. https://t.co/E3HUbiEzGg pic.twitter.com/noQpkUrqBQ— Nerdist (@nerdist) March 6, 2024
The scientists have gone too far.
Tifa girlbossing around
unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/wW2F8GV3Dt— nes 🎨 FF7 REBIRTH (@feydemon) March 4, 2024
She can do whatever she wants!
Twitter bots have gotten out of hand
damn, these bots are really getting aggressive pic.twitter.com/aoqGYlGBPl— A_Rival, aka DJ iPad (@8bitpimp) March 6, 2024
Arguably the worst thing the Sentinels have done.
Rooster Teeth is shutting down
Rooster Teeth is shutting down after 21 years. pic.twitter.com/BUTk14TA7u— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 6, 2024
Best wishes to the people losing their jobs today. Warner Bros. continues to be trash.
David Craddock is writing more Mortal Kombat stuff!
Mortal Kombat’s 3D era will receive in-depth and unique coverage in #FIGHT!👊 for @bitmap_books and Long Live #MortalKombat🐉📖 Round 2. Which game are you looking forward to learning about the most? pic.twitter.com/VJLs54mII6— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) March 6, 2024
I'm looking forward to his deep dive on Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe.
What's in the box??
No one:— Todd Owyoung (@toddowyoung) March 5, 2024
Cerveza Cristal: pic.twitter.com/NZ61hqjIZH
Okay, no more Cerveza Cristal memes.
Twilight is getting an animated reboot
The ‘TWILIGHT’ remake will be an animated series.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 6, 2024
(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/pCnnVuihSv
A live-action thing getting an animated adaptation? Is it opposite day?
