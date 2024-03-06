Frostpunk 2 gets July release date during Xbox Partner Showcase The much anticipated sequel to the frosty city-building survival game is slated to arrive in July 2024.

Frostpunk 2 has been one of the most anticipated new strategy survival games for a long time following the success of the first game, and now we finally know when it’s coming. During the Xbox Partner Showcase, 11 Bit Studios was up to share the latest look at Frostpunk 2, and during that trailer, we got a release date. Frostpunk 2 will be arriving in July 2024 on PC.

We got to see the latest trailer for Frostpunk 2 during the Xbox Partner Showcase that took place on March 6, 2024. It was there that we learned that Frostpunk 2 will be launching on PC and PC Game Pass on July 25, 2024. What’s more, a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game has been introduced that features a wealth of further content. You can see the latest trailer in action below:

Those who go in on the Digital Deluxe Edition will get the following:

Base game

Seven-day beta access to part of the Sandbox mode in April

Three paid post-release DLCs

Exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before the official release

“Warm Flesh” digital novella, an enticing excerpt from the upcoming

Frostpunk book anthology

Digital artbook & soundtrack

Fans have been watching closely for Frostpunk 2’s arrival. The first game was spectacular, tasking players with building, maintaining, and protecting a settlement in a frozen post-apocalyptic environment. It’s not enough to build shelters and provisions for your citizens. You need heat to keep them from freezing to death too. You’ll also have multiple factions to negotiate with and govern.

We very much enjoyed our time with Frostpunk 2 in an early preview late in 2023, but the full game should be that much more exciting. With a July date set, stay tuned for more reveals leading up to the game’s launch.