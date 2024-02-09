Evening Reading - February 9, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. Are we ready for the game on Sunday? Until then, let's kill some time with a fresh round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Ranked Crossplay is now live. Fight, climb the ranks, and let us know how this weekend goes if you’d like to see Ranked Crossplay for KI in the future!#PlayKI pic.twitter.com/DXl3EB9ycX — Killer Instinct (@KillerInstinct) February 9, 2024

Killer Instinct now has ranked cross-platform play across PC and Xbox.

Welcome the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles into Fortnite.

Mr. Krabs is on his way to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Remember the best Super Bowl commercials

Enjoy our look at the 20 greatest Super Bowl commercials ever. 🔽https://t.co/JGjQzwY44T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 9, 2024

Awful Announcing ranks the best Super Bowl ads and it's a solid list.

Smoke 'em if you got 'em

Playing RE4 and I'll never not imagine this every time I heal. pic.twitter.com/4KF9Ar1BtX — Mark Diaz (@Tenacious_Diaz) February 9, 2024

I mean, what else would you use it for?

I Prey'd for this and it happened

Deadline is hearing Dan Trachtenberg is returning to write and direct ‘Badlands,’ a new standalone pic in the ‘Predator’ franchise that is expected to shoot later this year https://t.co/InfcIjqIzD pic.twitter.com/Vwd1N0mhGz — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 9, 2024

Let Dan Trachtenberg keep on cooking when it comes to Predator.

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're doing all the things with the three Kirby's Dream Land games. Check out these three 100% runs for the original trilogy.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the times when RNG can add a little spice to a game.

This week in Shaqnews (and Chucknews)

We've actually got quite a bit with Shaq this week.

Shaq talks with the Inside the NBA Tuesday team about the legacy of Kobe Bryant as Kobe gets his statue in front of Staples Center.

Shaq and Chuck have a friendly card game.

And Shaq really needs to take his mic off in the bathroom. Be more sanitary.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

I don't even know what the main event is anymore.

Tonight in video game music

Re-live the incredible Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert from this morning.

That's it for the second Friday Evening Readings for February!