Subnautica 2 devs address 'games-as-a-service' & multiplayer concerns Unknown Worlds stressed that the next Subnautica can be completed solo and won't be bogged down with microtransactions.

Thanks to a report from Unknown Worlds parent company Krafton, we now know that a new Subnautica game is in development, but some details in that original announcement caused concern among fans. There was wording that suggested Subnautica 2 (the working title at the moment) could be a games-as-a-service offering, as well as requiring multiplayer to complete. Unknown Worlds has stepped in to dispel those rumors. The developer claims you’ll still be able to complete the next Subnautica solo and “games-as-a-service” only means they’ll be updating it frequently.

Unknown Worlds addressed the controversy with Subnautica 2 in a recent press release. According to the devs, recent concerns about the “games-as-a-service” and multiplayer aspects of Subnautica 2 are unfounded. Both are addressed directly in the release as a miscommunication in the initial announcement:

In reference to “games-as-a-service,” we simply plan to continually update the game for many years to come, just like the previous two Subnautica games. Think our Early Access update model, expanded. No season passes. No battle passes. No subscription.



The game is not multiplayer-focused. Co-op will be an entirely optional way to play the game. You’ll be able to enjoy the game as a single-player.

Concern for Subnautica 2 started in Krafton's recent earnings release, which shared first details about the development.

Source: Krafton

In addition, Unknown Worlds clarifies that early access for the new Subnautica game won’t be out in 2024, but we will get new information about it (probably including said release date) later this year. This was also shared in Krafton’s recent earnings release.

“Early Access is not intended for release in 2024, but we plan to share a lot more information later this year!,” Unknown Worlds wrote.

Subnautica has been a very fun franchise to explore, giving players vast oceanic depths full of creatures to interact and contend with. We absolutely loved the original, and we enjoyed the Below Zero standalone follow-up as well. As we wait to hear more about Subnautica 2, stay tuned at Shacknews for more updates and info.