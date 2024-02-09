New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Subnautica 2 devs address 'games-as-a-service' & multiplayer concerns

Unknown Worlds stressed that the next Subnautica can be completed solo and won't be bogged down with microtransactions.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Unknown Worlds
2

Thanks to a report from Unknown Worlds parent company Krafton, we now know that a new Subnautica game is in development, but some details in that original announcement caused concern among fans. There was wording that suggested Subnautica 2 (the working title at the moment) could be a games-as-a-service offering, as well as requiring multiplayer to complete. Unknown Worlds has stepped in to dispel those rumors. The developer claims you’ll still be able to complete the next Subnautica solo and “games-as-a-service” only means they’ll be updating it frequently.

Unknown Worlds addressed the controversy with Subnautica 2 in a recent press release. According to the devs, recent concerns about the “games-as-a-service” and multiplayer aspects of Subnautica 2 are unfounded. Both are addressed directly in the release as a miscommunication in the initial announcement:

Krafton earnings slide that mentions Subnautica 2
Concern for Subnautica 2 started in Krafton's recent earnings release, which shared first details about the development.
Source: Krafton

In addition, Unknown Worlds clarifies that early access for the new Subnautica game won’t be out in 2024, but we will get new information about it (probably including said release date) later this year. This was also shared in Krafton’s recent earnings release.

“Early Access is not intended for release in 2024, but we plan to share a lot more information later this year!,” Unknown Worlds wrote.

Subnautica has been a very fun franchise to explore, giving players vast oceanic depths full of creatures to interact and contend with. We absolutely loved the original, and we enjoyed the Below Zero standalone follow-up as well. As we wait to hear more about Subnautica 2, stay tuned at Shacknews for more updates and info.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola