Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 9: Foamstars launches for free with PS Plus

This is a bit of an oddity here at the Weekend Console Download Deals. It's not often that a game launches for free, but if you're a PlayStation Plus user, that's certainly the case for Foamstars. Square Enix's multiplayer foam-spraying fest launched this week and if you're a PlayStation Plus member, it's all yours for no extra charge if you claim it before the end of the month.

Elsewhere, PlayStation's Critics' Choice sale is now joined by PlayStation Indies, featuring many top indie gaming hits. Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale, meanwhile, is joined by the start of Anime Month, featuring the best anime titles from across gaming. Nintendo's Jump-start January has ended, but be on the lookout for some deals on newer Square Enix hits like Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.

Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.