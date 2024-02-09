Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 9: Foamstars launches for free with PS Plus

This is a bit of an oddity here at the Weekend Console Download Deals. It's not often that a game launches for free, but if you're a PlayStation Plus user, that's certainly the case for Foamstars. Square Enix's multiplayer foam-spraying fest launched this week and if you're a PlayStation Plus member, it's all yours for no extra charge if you claim it before the end of the month.
Elsewhere, PlayStation's Critics' Choice sale is now joined by PlayStation Indies, featuring many top indie gaming hits. Xbox's Lunar New Year Sale, meanwhile, is joined by the start of Anime Month, featuring the best anime titles from across gaming. Nintendo's Jump-start January has ended, but be on the lookout for some deals on newer Square Enix hits like Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Atomic Heart Gold Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition - $40.00 (50% off)
- L.A. Noire - $20.00 (50% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Lunar New Year Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $55.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $73.69 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $38.99 (35% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage: Master Assassin Edition - $62.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Jusant - $18.74 (25% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $17.49 (25% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $20.09 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition - $12.99 (35% off)
- Park Beyond - $19.99 (60% off)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 - $41.99 (40% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- NHL 24 - $27.99 (60% off)
- F1 23 - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA Tour - $27.99 (60% off)
- Crash Team Rumble - $17.99 (40% off)
- LEGO 2K Drive Awesome Edition - $32.99 (67% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Wild Hearts - $34.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $29.99 (50% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass - $32.99 (67% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- Fallout 76 - $7.99 (80% off)
- As Dusk Falls - $9.89 (67% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $23.09 (67% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K23 Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Heretic Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Complete Edition - $34.99 (75% off)
- Riders Republic - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Elite Edition - $29.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Gotham Knights - $13.99 (80% off)
- Back 4 Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- It Takes Two - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $19.99 (75% off)
- Halo Wars 2 Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive Daredevil Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Anime Month
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai Digital Deluxe Edition - $43.54 (33% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $41.99 (30% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Survive - $29.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Balan Wonderworld - $5.99 (85% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Remake are being offered as a bundle. Get both Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for $69.99 (30% off). This offer will last until Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on February 28, 2024, at which point the bundle will return to its regular $99.99 price.
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Weekend Offer
- Coral Island - $23.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition - $27.49 (45% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Legendary Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Deceive Inc. Black Tie Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake - $27.99 (30% off)
- A Plague Tale Bundle - $39.99 (50% off)
- Atomic Heart - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $3.99 (80% off)
- Critics' Choice
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.59 (38% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut - $29.39 (58% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora - $46.89 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Deluxe Edition - $38.49 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Payday 3 - $26.79 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Superstars Digital Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Sonic Origins Plus - $25.99 (35% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dead Space - $34.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $15.19 (62% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster Bundle - $59.99 (20% off)
- Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Sea of Stars - $24.49 (30% off)
- Cocoon - $17.49 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $24.49 (65% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $20.99 (70% off)
- F1 23 - $17.49 (75% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $24.79 (38% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $20.99 (70% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $34.99 (50% off)
- One Piece Odyssey - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Callisto Protocol - $23.09 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dead By Daylight - $17.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $14.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Riders Republic Complete Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Neon White - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Chants of Sennaar - $15.99 (20% off)
- Jusant - $19.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge + Dimension Shellshock - $22.49 (25% off)
- High on Life DLC Bundle - $39.99 (20% off)
- Venba - $11.99 (20% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Harmony: The Fall of Reverie - $12.49 (50% off)
- Tchia: Oleti Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb Cultist Edition - $17.99 (40% off)
- Warhammer 40K Boltgun - $14.95 (32% off)
- Eternights - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $26.24 (25% off)
- Dredge Digital Deluxe Edition - $20.24 (25% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $16.49 (25% off)
- Have a Nice Death - $16.74 (33% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls 2 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Nobody Saves the World - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Long Dark - $17.49 (50% off)
- Boyfriend Dungeon - $11.99 (40% off)
- Lake - $9.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Foamstars - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rollerdrome - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Steelrising - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $47.99 (20% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $40.19 (33% off)
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Pac-Man World Re-PAC - $9.89 (67% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Legendary Edition - $43.99 (60% off)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $27.49 (75% off)
- Digimon Survive - $19.79 (67% off)
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series - $9.99 (75% off)
- NAMCO MUSEUM - $4.79 (84% off)
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $4.79 (88% off)
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE - $19.79 (67% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (90% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Special Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Pac-Man Museum+ - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - $24.99 (50% off)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Ultimate Edition - $38.24 (55% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom Special Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris - $19.99 (60% off)
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS - $9.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers - $4.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Deluxe Edition - $59.49 (30% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - $14.99 (25% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (46% off)
- WB Games Valentine's Day Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - $65.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $7.49 (85% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $5.99 (80% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $7.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $7.99 (80% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $20.09 (33% off)
- Chocobo GP - $24.99 (50% off)
- Super Dungeon Maker - $8.99 (55% off)
- 30XX - $14.99 (25% off)
- Legend Bowl - $18.74 (25% off)
- Saints Row: The Big Purple Package - $4.49 (85% off)
- Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine - $3.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
