Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 9: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year is dawning this weekend and PC gaming storefronts everywhere are celebrating. The two big ones, Steam and Epic, are leading the way. The Epic Games Store has a massive Lunar New Year Sale featuring some of the biggest third-party hits along with several Epic Games Store exclusives, Alan Wake 2 among them.

Steam's Lunar New Year deals come through numerous individual publisher sales. Xbox's publisher sale continues from last week. Valve's storefront has also tossed in sales from Bandai Namco, Rockstar Games, Electronic Arts, and Sega. Plus, the Final Fantasy franchise is on sale.

Elsewhere, Blizzard is celebrating Valentine's Day with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's biggest price drop to date. PlayStation titles are on sale across the Humble Store, Gamersgate, and other storefronts. And, while Ubisoft titles can be found at different shops, the Ubisoft Store is going the extra mile by offering some rewards for its Lunar New Year Sale.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only until February 19.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.

Pay $2 or more to get the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 and Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Rain on Your Parade, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Destroy All Humans, and Sunset Overdrive. Pay $14 or more to also receive No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die 3 Complete Edition, and Maneater. These activate on Steam.

Pay $7 or more to get Hellpoint, Arboria, and Tails of Iron. Pay $15 or more to also receive Strayed Lights, Remnant: From The Ashes, Stray Blade, and Clash: Artifacts of Chaos. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.

Steam

