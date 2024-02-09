Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 9: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year is dawning this weekend and PC gaming storefronts everywhere are celebrating. The two big ones, Steam and Epic, are leading the way. The Epic Games Store has a massive Lunar New Year Sale featuring some of the biggest third-party hits along with several Epic Games Store exclusives, Alan Wake 2 among them.
Steam's Lunar New Year deals come through numerous individual publisher sales. Xbox's publisher sale continues from last week. Valve's storefront has also tossed in sales from Bandai Namco, Rockstar Games, Electronic Arts, and Sega. Plus, the Final Fantasy franchise is on sale.
Elsewhere, Blizzard is celebrating Valentine's Day with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's biggest price drop to date. PlayStation titles are on sale across the Humble Store, Gamersgate, and other storefronts. And, while Ubisoft titles can be found at different shops, the Ubisoft Store is going the extra mile by offering some rewards for its Lunar New Year Sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The BlizzCon Collection features exclusive items that can be used across Blizzard's library. Pick up the Epic Pack for $29.99 or the Legendary Pack for $49.99. Available only until February 19.
- Battle.net Valentine's Day Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $48.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 4 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $13.19 (67% off)
- Warcraft 3: Reforged - $14.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the Blizzard Valentine's Day Sale.
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! - FREE until 2/15
- Lost Castle - FREE until 2/15
- Missile Command Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/13)
- Breakout: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/6)
- Atari Mania - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/21)
- Yars: Recharged - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/28)
- Epic Lunar New Year Sale
- Alan Wake 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $24.79 (38% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition - $73.69 (33% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $34.99 (30% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $35.99 (40% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part I - $40.19 (33% off)
- Remnant 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $25.99 (35% off)
- Fae Farm - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead Island 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $16.24 (35% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $22.49 (25% off)
- System Shock - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantary 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead By Daylight Gold Edition - $41.99 (40% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human + Brecken Bundle + Rais Bundle - $32.77 (45% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (70% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $17.49 (30% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $20.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley Gold Edition - $45.49 (35% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle - $22.04 (30% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $12.74 (25% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - $12.99 (35% off)
- Riders Republic 360 Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $9.59 (84% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Sifu Digital Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $11.99 (60% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $5.99 (80% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Alien: Isolation - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
- DNF Duel - $19.99 (60% off)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- World of Goo - $7.49 (50% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Capcom Bundle and select between Resident Evil 6, Street Fighter 5, Resident Evil 5, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Ultra Street Fighter 4, Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara, Lost Planet 3, Strider, Bionic Commano, and Bionic Commando: Rearmed. Get 3 for $9.99, 4 for $13.29, or 5 for $16.49. These activate on Steam.
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.49 (38% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Kombat 1 [Steam] - $36.74 (48% off)
- Destiny 2 Lightfall [Steam] - $14.24 (72% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $32.99 (45% off)
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Redfall [Steam] - $15.39 (78% off)
- System Shock [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $31.49 (48% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (75% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $13.49 (78% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Kerbal Space Program 2 [Steam Early Access] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [Steam] - $8.24 (67% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection [Steam] - $7.79 (87% off)
Gamebillet
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Lords of the Fallen [Steam] - $46.49 (23% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $18.22 (54% off)
- Ready or Not [Steam] - $32.40 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.00 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.24 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $20.95 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $16.79 (58% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $22.99 (54% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $10.95 (56% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Gamersgate
- PlayStation Studios Publisher Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $20.87 (48% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $22.79 (43% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $16.19 (46% off)
GamesPlanet
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $37.99 (37% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.40 (59% off)
- NBA 2K24 [Steam] - $16.99 (72% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $13.99 (77% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Days Gone - $12.49 (75% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Biomutant - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- The King of Fighters 14 Galaxy Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code FEB17 to save 17% off a full-priced game. Exclusions apply.
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $40.33 (42% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $36.53 (39% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $19.91 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 6 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $75.59 (28% off)
- Green Man Gaming Presents: Japanese Games
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- LIVE A LIVE [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- We Love Katamari + Royal Reverie [Steam] - $8.51 (72% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition [Steam] - $14.00 (60% off)
- More from Green Man Gaming Presents: Japanese Games.
- Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $35.90 (49% off)
- Cocoon [Steam] - $17.43 (30% off)
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Outer Wilds [Steam] - $13.19 (47% off)
- SnowRunner [Steam] - $14.02 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of February, you'll receive Life is Strange: True Colors, Scorn, Destroy All Humans 2! Reprobed, Beacon Pines, Blacktail, Children of Silentown, Oaken, and Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. For the month of February only, new members will receive 20% off select new releases.
Pay $2 or more to get the Mega Man Legacy Collection. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 and Mega Man X Legacy Collection. Pay $20 or more to also receive the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2, Mega Man 11, and the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Endling: Extinction is Forever, Norco, Wytchwood, APICO, Not For Broadcast, Mutazione, and One Step From Eden. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Rain on Your Parade, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered, Destroy All Humans, and Sunset Overdrive. Pay $14 or more to also receive No More Heroes, Orcs Must Die 3 Complete Edition, and Maneater. These activate on Steam.
Pay $7 or more to get Hellpoint, Arboria, and Tails of Iron. Pay $15 or more to also receive Strayed Lights, Remnant: From The Ashes, Stray Blade, and Clash: Artifacts of Chaos. These activate on Steam.
- Start Your Story Sale
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Psychonauts 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- Deceive Inc. [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Gunbrella [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Return to Monkey Island [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Unpacking [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Start Your Story Sale.
- FromSoftware Spotlight Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- PlayStation Lunar Sale
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
Get $10 USD in Ubisoft Wallet Rewards when you spend $19.99 USD with your Ubisoft Wallet during the Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale.
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $46.89 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $34.99 (30% off)
- The Settlers: New Allies - $19.80 (67% off)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Edition - $25.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $15.00 (75% off)
- Riders Republic Skate Edition - $24.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition - $51.04 (43% off)
- Lethal Company [Steam Early Access] - $6.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy Franchise Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $29.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $23.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Windows Edition - $13.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 1-6 Pixel Remaster - $59.84 (38% off)
- More from the Steam Final Fantasy Franchise Sale.
- Rockstar Games Publisher Sale
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.98 (63% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Max Payne 3 - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Publisher Sale.
- Xbox Game Studios & Bethesda Lunar Sale
- Halo Infinite Campaign - $23.99 (60% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2023 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Forza Horizon 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $19.49 (35% off)
- Deathloop - $11.99 (80% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $26.79 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios & Bethesda Lunar Sale.
- Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $34.99 (50% off)
- Immortals of Aveum - $23.99 (60% off)
- Madden NFL 24 - $20.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $23.99 (60% off)
- It Takes Two - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield 2042 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $9.59 (84% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $3.49 (95% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Lunar New Year Sale.
- Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 1+2 - $14.13 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball Z Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tales of Arise - $14.79 (63% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Lunar New Year Sale.
- Sega Year of the Dragon Sale
- Persona 5 Tactica - $38.99 (35% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - $37.49 (25% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $20.39 (66% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - $11.99 (80% off)
- Persona Collection - $53.17 (47% off)
- The Yakuza Collection - $44.03 (69% off)
- More from the Steam Sega Year of the Dragon Sale.
- Black Mesa - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ready or Not - $37.49 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - $40.19 (33% off)
- God of War - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal - $40.19 (33% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $29.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding: Director's Cut - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hades - $12.49 (50% off)
- Citizen Sleeper - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cozy Grove - $4.49 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $9.90 (89% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Feb. 9: Epic Games Lunar New Year Sale