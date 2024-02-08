New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 8, 2024

It's nighttime in America which means it's time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Damar Hamlin snubbed for NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Joe Flacco came back from the couch. Damar Hamlin died on the field. 

Cleveland fans had a lot of time on their hands with the Browns being eliminated early on in the playoffs. Coach Stefanski won Coach of the Year and Myles Garrett also took home the Defensive Player of the Year award.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns to a main event bout at Wrestlemania XL

The Rock is going to interfere in that Wrestlemania match, right?

Wall Street Fighter II Turbo

I would play this game.

That one time Jim Harbaugh was on Saved By The Bell

The Max was where it was at.

Words of wisdom from the GOAT ICE-T

GOAT wisdom from the GOAT.

Mega Ran and Richie Branson are touring Morocco right now!

Let's go, boys!

1980s music really had liberal use of cowbell samples

Can cowbell make a comeback again?

Meanwhile in the Metaverse...

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

How goes your Apple Vision Pro adventures, Shacknews?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 8, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We also are launching a brand new podcast called Shack Together tomorrow, if you are into that sort of thing.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

