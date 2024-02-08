Evening Reading - February 8, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
New @Shacknews #longread exploring one of this year’s most epic @GamesDoneQuick challenge runs coming soon! pic.twitter.com/LlgTyJ3aM6— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) February 8, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Damar Hamlin snubbed for NFL Comeback Player of the Year
A close vote for Comeback Player of the Year, won by Joe Flacco:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024
Voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year (5-3-1 scoring):
Joe Flacco, Cleveland, 13-26-8=151
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 21-7-14=140
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay, 10-10-13=93
Joe Flacco came back from the couch. Damar Hamlin died on the field.
An ELITE comeback. @JoeFlacco is the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year. #NFLHonors@gillette @Headshoulders @oldspice @tide pic.twitter.com/Zhik5Pdboj— NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2024
Cleveland fans had a lot of time on their hands with the Browns being eliminated early on in the playoffs. Coach Stefanski won Coach of the Year and Myles Garrett also took home the Defensive Player of the Year award.
It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!
"At #WrestleMania XL in the MAIN EVENT, I choose YOU @WWERomanReigns!" @CodyRhodes has made his decision! 🔥🔥🔥— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
The #WrestleMania XL Kickoff is LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/O5ffc1RVJg
Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns to a main event bout at Wrestlemania XL
OH IT'S GOING DOWN. 🫢@TheRock just slapped @CodyRhodes at the #WrestleMania XL Kickoff. pic.twitter.com/nN0MTYIoRk— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2024
The Rock is going to interfere in that Wrestlemania match, right?
January 30, 2024
Wall Street Fighter II Turbo
Who made this??? pic.twitter.com/E5Q9JwC26w— tercio (@tercio_miranda) February 5, 2024
I would play this game.
That one time Jim Harbaugh was on Saved By The Bell
Jim Harbaugh on “Saved by the Bell” never gets old. pic.twitter.com/zwoje2iDZj— Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 26, 2024
The Max was where it was at.
Words of wisdom from the GOAT ICE-T
Thought I’d bring this Jewel back for those of you that may have missed it… 💎 pic.twitter.com/nVbeMQ93FO— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 8, 2024
GOAT wisdom from the GOAT.
Mega Ran and Richie Branson are touring Morocco right now!
4 continents later… me and @MegaRan still globetrotting like we from Harlem, lol. Hitting a tour in the motherland during black history month is a bucket list moment. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/QsRmzNzBuE— Richie Branson (@richiebranson) February 8, 2024
Let's go, boys!
1980s music really had liberal use of cowbell samples
Oh my god pic.twitter.com/7hzJ0lBG1C— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 7, 2024
Can cowbell make a comeback again?
Meanwhile in the Metaverse...
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
How goes your Apple Vision Pro adventures, Shacknews?
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
