Evening Reading - February 8, 2024

Damar Hamlin snubbed for NFL Comeback Player of the Year

A close vote for Comeback Player of the Year, won by Joe Flacco:



Voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year (5-3-1 scoring):

Joe Flacco, Cleveland, 13-26-8=151

Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 21-7-14=140

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay, 10-10-13=93 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

Joe Flacco came back from the couch. Damar Hamlin died on the field.

Cleveland fans had a lot of time on their hands with the Browns being eliminated early on in the playoffs. Coach Stefanski won Coach of the Year and Myles Garrett also took home the Defensive Player of the Year award.

It's still real to Ozzie, damn it!

Cody Rhodes challenges Roman Reigns to a main event bout at Wrestlemania XL

The Rock is going to interfere in that Wrestlemania match, right?

Wall Street Fighter II Turbo

I would play this game.

That one time Jim Harbaugh was on Saved By The Bell

Jim Harbaugh on “Saved by the Bell” never gets old. pic.twitter.com/zwoje2iDZj — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 26, 2024

The Max was where it was at.

Words of wisdom from the GOAT ICE-T

Thought I’d bring this Jewel back for those of you that may have missed it… 💎 pic.twitter.com/nVbeMQ93FO — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 8, 2024

GOAT wisdom from the GOAT.

Mega Ran and Richie Branson are touring Morocco right now!

4 continents later… me and @MegaRan still globetrotting like we from Harlem, lol. Hitting a tour in the motherland during black history month is a bucket list moment. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/QsRmzNzBuE — Richie Branson (@richiebranson) February 8, 2024

Let's go, boys!

1980s music really had liberal use of cowbell samples

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/7hzJ0lBG1C — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 7, 2024

Can cowbell make a comeback again?

Meanwhile in the Metaverse...

How goes your Apple Vision Pro adventures, Shacknews?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 8, 2024.

