The Finals Update 1.7.0 patch notes add 'play again' button for faster queuing The 'Dead Go Boom' event has also been disabled until the devs can find a way to make it fair for melee players.

The Finals continues to be one of the more interesting entries into the first-person shooter gaming space and Embark Studios continues to support it heavily with updates and new content. A new update has rolled out for the game, bringing the latest changes, tweaks and improvements to The Finals. As of Update 1.7.0, players now have a post-match “play again” button to jump right back into queue, which should make things move along more quickly. There’s plenty of other changes, too, so you’ll want to check out the full patch notes here.

The Finals Update 1.7.0 patch notes

Embark Studios released The Finals Update 1.7.0 on all available platforms alongside its accompanying patch notes this week. The feature that may be appreciated most is simply the “play again” button. Now, when you finish matches, the post-match screen will feature this button, allowing you to queue right up again in the same settings for the next match. It should make getting to your next round more speedy. Besides that, the “Dead Go Boom” event has been disabled for now since exploding foes were lopsidedly bad for melee players. You can see the full list of changes just below:

Content And Bug Fixes

Game Show Events

Disabled the ‘Dead Go Boom’ game show event

Dev Note: We feel this event punishes melee users too much at present, so we’re disabling it for now. We’re hoping to return it to the game, after a re-work, at some point in the future

UI

Added a ‘play again’ button to the end-of-round sequence, allowing players in a party to quickly get into the next match

VoIP

Set VoIP to be enabled by default on PC, with Push To Talk set as the default input (existing players)

Set VoIP to be enabled by default on console, with Voice Activated set as the default input (existing players)

Dev Note: we want to encourage more teamplay in matches, and enabling VoIP for all players is part of that effort. Players can disable VoIP via settings. We previously made this change in update 1.5 for new players and saw positive results!

Progression Changes

Contracts

Increased the amount of XP given for Weekly Contracts from 2000 to 4500 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for Weekly Goals from 4000 to 9000 (+)

Reduced the number of Weekly Contracts that need to be completed to get the Weekly Goal from 8 to 6 (-)

XP

Increased the amount of XP given for opening a vault from 100 to 200 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for starting a cashout from 100 to 300 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for completing a cashout from 200 to 400 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for stealing a cashout from 100 to 300 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given per coin delivered in Bank It mode from 50 to 80 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 4th place in a round from 100 to 200 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 3rd place in a round from 200 to 400 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 2nd place in a round from 400 to 600 (+)

Increased the amount of XP given for finishing in 1st place in a round from 600 to 800 (+)

That covers the entirety of The Finals Update 1.7.0 patch notes. Be sure to check out our other Finals coverage for previous updates and guides.