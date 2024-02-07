New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

F-Zero 99 update 1.2.1 patch notes

Nintendo's smash hit F-Zero 99 has received another update that has fixed some secret track issues.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

F-Zero 99 has received another update today with Nintendo making a small fix to its title. The update, numbered 1.2.1, only has a single bulletpoint in the patch notes, but it’s one that’s rather important. Take a look at the patch notes below!

F-Zero 99 update 1.2.1 patch notes

The F-Zero 99 update 1.2.1 patch notes were released on February 8, 2024 and were made available via the Nintendo Support site. Take a look at the following note to see what has been addressed.

  • Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause players to land off the track when exiting the Skyway on the secret track based on MUTE CITY I that occasionally appears in the F-ZERO 99 mode.

As you can see, sometimes exiting the track would cause players to land off of the course when playing on the secret track. This was no doubt a frustrating problem, as that could severely impact your ability to place rather well during races.

Now that the update has solved the problem, hopefully you find yourself landing where you should be when racing. If you haven’t already, take a look at our F-Zero 99 review and stop by our F-Zero 99 page for more coverage.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola