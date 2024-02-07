F-Zero 99 update 1.2.1 patch notes Nintendo's smash hit F-Zero 99 has received another update that has fixed some secret track issues.

F-Zero 99 has received another update today with Nintendo making a small fix to its title. The update, numbered 1.2.1, only has a single bulletpoint in the patch notes, but it’s one that’s rather important. Take a look at the patch notes below!

The F-Zero 99 update 1.2.1 patch notes were released on February 8, 2024 and were made available via the Nintendo Support site. Take a look at the following note to see what has been addressed.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause players to land off the track when exiting the Skyway on the secret track based on MUTE CITY I that occasionally appears in the F-ZERO 99 mode.

As you can see, sometimes exiting the track would cause players to land off of the course when playing on the secret track. This was no doubt a frustrating problem, as that could severely impact your ability to place rather well during races.

Now that the update has solved the problem, hopefully you find yourself landing where you should be when racing. If you haven’t already, take a look at our F-Zero 99 review and stop by our F-Zero 99 page for more coverage.