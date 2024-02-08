Knuckles spin-off series gets April premiere date Paramount's Knuckles TV show will be a six-episode event.

2024 is set to be a big year for Paramount’s Sonic universe, with the third movie set to arrive this December and a Knuckles spin-off show scheduled to arrive before that. A new trailer for the latter revealed that the Knuckles spin-off show will be released this April.

The Knuckles trailer was posted to the Paramount+ YouTube channel this morning and provided an in-depth look at the spin-off show. Most notably, it revealed that the show will debut on Paramount’s streaming service on April 26, and that it’ll run for six episodes.

The trailer reintroduces us to Idris Elba’s Knuckles, who has partnered with Wade, a human character who previously appeared in the Sonic movies. Interestingly enough, the trailer also confirms that Sonic and Tails will at least cameo in the series, as we see them both featured in a scene. The trailer also features the likes of Kid Cudi, who was cast in the show last year.

With Knuckles airing this April, Paramount is hoping it’ll whet fans’ appetite for the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie this December. If you’re interested in further discussions about the Knuckles trailer, we’ll be talking about it on this week’s Pop! Goes the Culture!