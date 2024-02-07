Evening Reading - February 7, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review: Task Force Dreck
- How Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's first chapter deepens Remake's core mystery
- Exploring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's open world and its relationship goals
- Shack Chat: What was your favorite game from the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play?
- Homeworld 3 has been delayed to May 2024
- Disney to invest $1.5 billion into Epic Games to create games & experiences with Fortnite
- Counter-Strike 2 gets popular Arms Race game mode in latest update
- Arm Holdings Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Completing Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth demo unlocks gear & a story skip in the main game
- EVO 2024 main game lineup includes Tekken 8 & Street Fighter 6
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Kick back, relax and enjoy some puzzle solving.
Back to the Dreaming City
Can you remember how to do any of this old content?
Making Master Chief
How close are we to a SPARTAN-II?
Sam Rockwell talks about his characters
Such an iconic actor.
Ranking Halo: Combat Evolved weapons
I love the Halo: CE Needler.
SimCity with no roads!
Ambiguousamphibian has the best ideas.
Pick the right Finisher for you!
Are you using the right one?
Halo: Combat Evolved speedrun tricks that aren't currently used
Some of these are great.
GMTK on Spec Ops: The Line
Did you play this game?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Have you tried Bubbletron?
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - February 7, 2024