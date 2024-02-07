Arm Holdings Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations The chip architecture firm posted quite the impressive beat on revenue and earnings-per-share for its Q3 2024 earnings results.

As a chip designer in collaboration with some of the largest tech companies in the world, Arm Holdings’ (stock symbol: ARM) Q3 2024 earnings results are almost always worth keeping a close eye on. The company posted its latest quarterly report and it was almost entirely good news. The company was very high up in revenue versus Wall Street expectations. Earnings-per-share (EPS) wasn’t quite as big of a beat, but it was still up against what was expected of Arm on most counts.

The Arm Holdings company posted its Q3 2024 earnings results on its investor relations website this week. In said results, Arm posted a final revenue of $824 million USD. That was substantially above the $762 million that was expected by Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, Arm posted an EPS of $0.29 per share. That wasn’t quite as big of a beat as revenue, but it was still above the Wall Street analyst expectation of $0.25 per share, as well as above the Earnings Whisper number of $0.28 per share.

Arm Holdings (ARM) stock was up in after-hours trading following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results.

Arm Holdings has remained one of the most desirable chip designers in the world. Its chip architecture powers the likes of Apple Silicon and the devices that use Apple’s new chips. The company also works with Samsung, AMD, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and more to create products popular around the world. Many will recall that the company was so desirable that Nvidia tried to acquire it, only to be stopped by UK regulators.

Nonetheless, Arm Holdings remains a strong force in the tech world, and the previous quarter shows business is still booming for the company. Stay tuned for more news on Arm Holdings and other companies as they report their latest quarterly earnings results.