Evening Reading - February 1, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Tears of the Kingdom strats have dropped

Now you know how to Pocket Rocket.

Love the attention to detail in Tears of the Kingdom.

That's an interesting strat!

When you least expect it... OHIO!

Godzilla would have very little to destroy.

First we had 216, then 330, then 440, and now 436? I am sticking with 330.

Nice day in Canton, Ohio. I even saw the sun.

This game looks cool

I will pay $50 for it.

Country Roads!

“You know we all die. But the goal isn't to live forever. But to create something that will.” - Mega Ran

Wild Kingdom

Happy dog.

Panda cleans its house just like I do.

That cat has seen the world.

What a candle holder!

PirateSoftware explains the economics of Twitch streams

Not sure how accurate this calculator is, but I can see why Twitch is floundering.

Zuckerberg testifies on online child sexual exploitation

Maybe this is the beginning of meaningful change on the Internet... or not.

Shacknews Dev Update - Bubbletron Adds Poop Streak!

Bubbletron Start Screen

Things we shipped today:

  • Bubbletron
    • Added a start screen to Bubbletron
    • Added "On this day" to Bubbletron start screen
    • Added Info Button
    • Added Bubbletron Favicon for the website
    • Added Poop Emoji Streak for players who find the lowest valuation of the day
    • Added text to results screen to let players know 
    • Updated text generated by Share button to include poop emoji and valuation
    • Updated hyperlink generated by Share button to include https:// to the link
    • Updated text generated by Share button to say "trillion" not "billion"
Bubbletron screenshot showing the lowest valuation of the day text.

Things we are working on:

  • Shackpets
    • Still working on improvements to the app before relaunching later this year

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 1, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO
Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

