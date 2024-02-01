Evening Reading - February 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Penny's Big Breakaway is a colorful throwback platformer with yo-yos
- This month's Splatoon 3 Splatfest is about the days of the weekend
- Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin steps down as former CEO & co-founder returns
- Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Facebook (META) Q4 2023 earnings results beat revenue & EPS expectations
- Apple (AAPL) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue estimates
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales topped $90 billion in 2023
- Facebook (META) initiates quarterly dividend
- Facebook (META) reports 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q4 2023
- Facebook Reality Labs lost $16.12 billion in 2023 on $1.896 billion of sales
Dad Stranding. #DeathStranding2 #OnTheBeach #PS5 pic.twitter.com/4f69761hBM— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 31, 2024
New Tears of the Kingdom strats have dropped
Now you know how to Pocket Rocket.
Love the attention to detail in Tears of the Kingdom.
That's an interesting strat!
When you least expect it... OHIO!
January 27, 2024
Godzilla would have very little to destroy.
Northeast Ohio is introducing a new area code: 436— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) February 1, 2024
Rep yours in the comments below 👇 pic.twitter.com/T0V1eKu4BN
First we had 216, then 330, then 440, and now 436? I am sticking with 330.
Nice day in Canton, Ohio. I even saw the sun.
This game looks cool
Running in an open area pic.twitter.com/sinxDCNOc2— wilhelm nylund (@wilnyl) January 27, 2024
I will pay $50 for it.
Country Roads!
MUST WATCH!!!— Truth Slinger X (@TruthSlingerX) January 28, 2024
Middle school teacher plays song for kids... they know all the words it's crazy!! pic.twitter.com/iFLmUL7mxs
“You know we all die. But the goal isn't to live forever. But to create something that will.” - Mega Ran
Wild Kingdom
I can’t decide who is happier ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O1W3gczwUH— Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) January 30, 2024
Happy dog.
This is how pandas clean their houses..😂 pic.twitter.com/KnfDn18cMy— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 30, 2024
Panda cleans its house just like I do.
This cat traveled more than me pic.twitter.com/tjVGEWa8N7— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 31, 2024
That cat has seen the world.
The perfect candle holder doesn’t exi... pic.twitter.com/s5c6mEjbpX— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 1, 2024
What a candle holder!
PirateSoftware explains the economics of Twitch streams
Not sure how accurate this calculator is, but I can see why Twitch is floundering.
Zuckerberg testifies on online child sexual exploitation
Maybe this is the beginning of meaningful change on the Internet... or not.
Shacknews Dev Update - Bubbletron Adds Poop Streak!
Things we shipped today:
- Bubbletron
- Added a start screen to Bubbletron
- Added "On this day" to Bubbletron start screen
- Added Info Button
- Added Bubbletron Favicon for the website
- Added Poop Emoji Streak for players who find the lowest valuation of the day
- Added text to results screen to let players know
- Updated text generated by Share button to include poop emoji and valuation
- Updated hyperlink generated by Share button to include https:// to the link
- Updated text generated by Share button to say "trillion" not "billion"
Things we are working on:
- Shackpets
- Still working on improvements to the app before relaunching later this year
Evening Reading - February 1, 2024
