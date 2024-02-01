Evening Reading - February 1, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

New Tears of the Kingdom strats have dropped

Now you know how to Pocket Rocket.

Love the attention to detail in Tears of the Kingdom.

That's an interesting strat!

When you least expect it... OHIO!

Godzilla would have very little to destroy.

Northeast Ohio is introducing a new area code: 436



Rep yours in the comments below 👇 pic.twitter.com/T0V1eKu4BN — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) February 1, 2024

First we had 216, then 330, then 440, and now 436? I am sticking with 330.

Nice day in Canton, Ohio. I even saw the sun.

This game looks cool

Running in an open area pic.twitter.com/sinxDCNOc2 — wilhelm nylund (@wilnyl) January 27, 2024

I will pay $50 for it.

Country Roads!

MUST WATCH!!!



Middle school teacher plays song for kids... they know all the words it's crazy!! pic.twitter.com/iFLmUL7mxs — Truth Slinger X (@TruthSlingerX) January 28, 2024

“You know we all die. But the goal isn't to live forever. But to create something that will.” - Mega Ran

Wild Kingdom

I can’t decide who is happier ♥️ pic.twitter.com/O1W3gczwUH — Deb 🌻 🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) January 30, 2024

Happy dog.

This is how pandas clean their houses..😂 pic.twitter.com/KnfDn18cMy — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 30, 2024

Panda cleans its house just like I do.

This cat traveled more than me pic.twitter.com/tjVGEWa8N7 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) January 31, 2024

That cat has seen the world.

The perfect candle holder doesn’t exi... pic.twitter.com/s5c6mEjbpX — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) February 1, 2024

What a candle holder!

PirateSoftware explains the economics of Twitch streams

Not sure how accurate this calculator is, but I can see why Twitch is floundering.

Zuckerberg testifies on online child sexual exploitation

Maybe this is the beginning of meaningful change on the Internet... or not.

Shacknews Dev Update - Bubbletron Adds Poop Streak!

Things we shipped today:

Bubbletron Added a start screen to Bubbletron Added "On this day" to Bubbletron start screen Added Info Button Added Bubbletron Favicon for the website Added Poop Emoji Streak for players who find the lowest valuation of the day Added text to results screen to let players know Updated text generated by Share button to include poop emoji and valuation Updated hyperlink generated by Share button to include https:// to the link Updated text generated by Share button to say "trillion" not "billion"



Things we are working on:

Shackpets Still working on improvements to the app before relaunching later this year



There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 1, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.