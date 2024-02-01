New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

This month's Splatoon 3 Splatfest is about the days of the weekend

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday duke it out in the February 2024 Splatfest for Splatoon 3.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

A new month means a new Splatfest in Splatoon 3. Nintendo is continuing with the three-team format, this time pitting the days of the weekend against each other. It’s Friday vs Saturday vs Sunday in this month’s Splatfest.

The prompt for the February 2024 Splatfest is simply "What's the best day of the weekend? Friday, Saturday, or Sunday?" Nintendo announced the Splatfest with a graphic this morning. The festivities will kick off on February 16 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and conclude on February 18 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

An Inkling with purple hair.

Source: Nintendo

Once players have made their allegiance, we can expect to see plenty of in-game art supporting the respective teams leading up to the showdown. The weekend is a universally beloved portion of the week where folks relax and unwind, but which day will come out on top?

If you plan on participating in the Splatfest, let us know what team you’re representing! Also, come back to Shacknews following the Splatfest as we’ll be sharing the winners.

