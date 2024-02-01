Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales topped $90 billion in 2023 Amazon's internet cloud data service was a substantial contributor to the company's success throughout its fiscal 2023.

It’s a no-brainer that one of Amazon Web Services is one of the company’s most lucrative endeavors among all of its offerings, but AWS’s final sales for FY 2023 were an eye opener on just how much it contributed. In Amazon’s recent quarterly and yearly earnings results reporting, the company reported sales of over $90 billion USD throughout its fiscal 2023 - a sizeable contributor to its full year net sales of $574.8 billion.

Amazon reported its full year sales for AWS in its Q4 and FY 2023 earnings results posted on its investor relations website this week. It was there that the company reported the final sales number for fiscal 2023 of $90.8 billion. It was up 13 percent year-over-year from Amazon’s FY 2022 report. AWS also made up a noteworthy 15.7 percent of Amazon’s overall net sales for the year.

Amazon Web Services' array of features and technology makes it a popular cloud data service for live-service games, streaming platforms, telecommunications, and much more.

Source: Amazon

Amazon Web Services are one of the most used cloud server solutions in the world with a wide variety of companies and services making use of it, such as Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Reuters, and Verizon, just to name a few. Quite a few games also use the service, such as League of Legends, PUBG, and Dead by Daylight, which unfortunately means those games don’t work when it goes down. Thankfully, that seems to be a rare occasion and AWS continues to be reliable, contributing to its success.

With a monster bottom line sales number in the books for AWS in 2023, the service shows no sign of slowing down. For more Amazon news and company earnings results reporting, stay tuned here at Shacknews.