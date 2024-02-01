Devolver Digital CEO Douglas Morin steps down as former CEO & co-founder returns After over two years in the role, Douglas Morin will step down as CEO of Devolver Digital with co-founder Harry Miller returning to the position.

Devolver Digital is shuffling its executive leadership this week as it has been announced that Douglas Morin will step down from the CEO role after more than two years in the position. As Morin exits, Devolver Digital co-founder and former CEO Harry Miller will return to the position to lead up the company for the foreseeable future.

Devolver Digital announced its leadership change in a recent press release detailing a number of changes to executive positions and its board. Effective immediately, Morin will vacate the position of CEO, as well as his seat on the Board of Directors for the company. Miller co-founded Devolver Digital in 2009 alongside Rick Stults, Graeme Struthers, Nigel Lowrie and Mike Wilson and has been Executive Chairman since Devolver Digital’s IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2021. He will return to the CEO position at the company after several years out of the role. Also noteworthy is that fellow co-founder Grame Struthers will join Devolver’s Board of Directors effective immediately.

Harry Miller co-founded Devolver and has been with the company since its launch, serving as Executive Chairman for several years before this move to the CEO role.

Source: Harry Miller

Throughout the last few years, Devolver has continued to be one of the most prolific indie-tier video game publishers in the world. It’s had recent smash hits with the likes of Cult of the Lamb and Gunbrella, alongside a wealth of other published titles. Even so, Devolver Digital stock has found little footing since the IPO in 2021, starting at 187.50 penny sterling (GBX) at the start of its offering and currently sitting at 20 GBX.

With Harry Miller re-entering the CEO role at Devolver, it will be interesting to see how the publisher moves on from here. Stay tuned as we continue to report on news and updates from Devolver Digital.