Facebook (META) initiates quarterly dividend A stock dividend is on the way for Facebook shareholders.

Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings report wrapped up the company’s fiscal year and set the tone for the year to come. This included the announcement that Facebook will be performing a quarterly stock dividend of $0.50 per stock.

Meta announced the stock dividend in its Q4 2023 earnings report. Details about the dividend were provided under its respective header.

Today, Meta's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of our outstanding common stock (including both Class A common stock and Class B common stock), payable on March 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2024. We intend to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis going forward, subject to market conditions and approval by our board of directors.

The full report from Meta showed a beat on both earnings and revenue. The company also shared that its Reality Division lost $16.12 billion in 2023.