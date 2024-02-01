New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Facebook (META) initiates quarterly dividend

A stock dividend is on the way for Facebook shareholders.
Donovan Erskine
1

Meta’s Q4 2023 earnings report wrapped up the company’s fiscal year and set the tone for the year to come. This included the announcement that Facebook will be performing a quarterly stock dividend of $0.50 per stock.

Meta announced the stock dividend in its Q4 2023 earnings report. Details about the dividend were provided under its respective header.

Facebook's logo on the side of its HQ.

The full report from Meta showed a beat on both earnings and revenue. The company also shared that its Reality Division lost $16.12 billion in 2023. For more financial news, Shacknews is the place to be.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

