Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Amazon (AMZN) has shared its earnings report for Q4 2023, revealing its financial performance over the period and officially bringing the company’s fiscal year to a close. The retail and entertainment giant was able to clear both revenue and EPS expectations.

Amazon’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published after the close of markets today. Amazon made $170 billion in revenue against a $166 billion expectation. The company’s earnings-per-share came in at $1.00/share, significantly above the $0.80/share expectation.

CEO Andy Jassy provided the following statement in the report:

This Q4 was a record-breaking Holiday shopping season and closed out a robust 2023 for Amazon. While we made meaningful revenue, operating income, and free cash flow progress, what we’re most pleased with is the continued invention and customer experience improvements across our businesses. The regionalization of our U.S. fulfillment network led to our fastest-ever delivery speeds for Prime members while also lowering our cost to serve; AWS’s continued long-term focus on customers and feature delivery, coupled with new genAI capabilities like Bedrock, Q, and Trainium have resonated with customers and are starting to be reflected in our overall results; our Advertising services continue to improve and drive positive results; our newer businesses are progressing nicely, and along with our more established businesses, collectively making customers’ lives easier and better every day. As we enter 2024, our teams are delivering at a rapid clip, and we have a lot in front of us to be excited about.”

