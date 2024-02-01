New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Amazon (AMZN) Q4 2023 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations

Amazon posted some staggering numbers in its final earnings report for the fiscal year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Getty Images
1

Amazon (AMZN) has shared its earnings report for Q4 2023, revealing its financial performance over the period and officially bringing the company’s fiscal year to a close. The retail and entertainment giant was able to clear both revenue and EPS expectations.

Amazon’s Q4 2023 earnings report was published after the close of markets today. Amazon made $170 billion in revenue against a $166 billion expectation. The company’s earnings-per-share came in at $1.00/share, significantly above the $0.80/share expectation.

The Amazon logo on the side of a building.

CEO Andy Jassy provided the following statement in the report:

Amazon is just one of several major companies reporting quarterly earnings today. Stay here at Shacknews for the latest financial news as it relates to the tech world.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola