Facebook (META) reports 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q4 2023

Facebook (META) reported on its Q4 2023 performance today where it revealed the monthly active users for its Facebook platform has reached 3.07 billion. This is an increase from its second quarter reporting from the same financial year.

On February 1, 2024, Facebook (META) hosted a webcast to discuss its earnings for its Q4 2023 reporting period. During this call, META discussed its monthly active users for Facebook, which hit 3.07 billon for this last quarter. This is an increase from its 3.03 billion monthly active users in Q2 2023.

During the financial reporting, META also revealed that Facebook Reality Labs lost $16.12 billion in 2023 on $1.896 billion of sales. But it seems as though the company anticipates more losses as it continues its “product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality”.

Despite these losses, META Q4 2023 earnings beat revenue and EPS expectations. The company managed $40.11 billion in revenue, beating out Wall Street analyst expectations of $39.2 billion.

