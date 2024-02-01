New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Palworld Strategy GuideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Palworld Strategy Guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Facebook (META) reports 3.07 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q4 2023

The popular social media platform has seen a small rise in monthly active users from its Q2 2023 reporting period.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
META
2

Facebook (META) reported on its Q4 2023 performance today where it revealed the monthly active users for its Facebook platform has reached 3.07 billion. This is an increase from its second quarter reporting from the same financial year.

On February 1, 2024, Facebook (META) hosted a webcast to discuss its earnings for its Q4 2023 reporting period. During this call, META discussed its monthly active users for Facebook, which hit 3.07 billon for this last quarter. This is an increase from its 3.03 billion monthly active users in Q2 2023.

During the financial reporting, META also revealed that Facebook Reality Labs lost $16.12 billion in 2023 on $1.896 billion of sales. But it seems as though the company anticipates more losses as it continues its “product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality”.

Despite these losses, META Q4 2023 earnings beat revenue and EPS expectations. The company managed $40.11 billion in revenue, beating out Wall Street analyst expectations of $39.2 billion.

Keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on META’s earnings and other business ventures. You can also check out our earnings report page for other companies that are reporting during this quarter.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola