Facebook (META) reports 3.03 billion monthly active users (MAUs) in Q2 2023 Facebook posted a staggering amount of Monthly Active Users in Q2 2023.

Facebook’s (META) Q2 2023 earnings report included a comprehensive look at the company’s financial performance over the past few months. With a massive empire across social media and technology, there’s a lot to decipher from the report, but one of the most significant figures comes from Facebook proper. During the second quarter, Facebook touted 3.03 billion Monthly Active Users.

Facebook’s MAU figure comes from the first page of the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report. For the second quarter — which covers the period from April to June of this year — Facebook saw 3.03 billion monthly active users on its platform. For reference, there are about 7.89 billion people on planet Earth. It’s a hefty amount of users for the platform, and a year-over-year improvement from last year’s Q2, where Facebook reported 2.93 billion MAUs.

Of course, Facebook doesn’t even account for all of parent company Meta’s social media endeavors. The company also operates photo/video-sharing app Instagram, which was recently spun off into Threads, a Twitter clone that amassed 100 million accounts in less than a week. Meta considers Facebook as part of its Family of Apps which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Facebook’s MAU statistic is just one of the tidbits to come out of the company’s Q2 2023 earnings report, which saw a beat on earnings and revenue, and an expected loss on Reality Labs. If you’re looking for updates on some of the other tech companies releasing earnings reports this week, Shacknews is the place to be.