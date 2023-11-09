Evening Reading - November 9, 2023

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Humane AI Pin pre-order guide: Price, subscription & when you can buy
- Mortal Kombat 1 has sold nearly 3 million copies since launch
- Steam Deck OLED announced, launches next week
- PlayStation 5 has sold 46.6 million units since launch
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 5 million copies in 11 days
- Best Ms. Marvel decks - Marvel Snap
- Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest is about Handshakes, Fist Bumps, & Hugs
- Quake Pro League will not return for 2024 season
- Unity (U) does not provide Q4 or full year 2023 guidance
- Berzerk: Recharged review: Evil Otto in HD
The Viltrumite Stance is looking like it's going to be a problem👀.— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 8, 2023
Check out this #OmniMan breakdown from today's Kombat Kast! #MK1 #Invincible pic.twitter.com/5w9lWlaO6u
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Financial losses in Vegas don't stay in Vegas...
The Sphere lost $99 million in its first quarter of operations, but it's still pretty cool pic.twitter.com/SuEmLf0s9c— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 8, 2023
Yes, the orb looks cool. Yes, it seems like a cool venue. But boy howdy does it feel like a poster child for late-stage capitalism.
The MSG Sphere has reportedly lost $98.4 million in its first quarter. The CFO has also quit. pic.twitter.com/U1g4eyaHge— Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023
It sure does look neato.
The Strip will be closed the following times for F1:— Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023
Nov 15th: 12 am - 6 am / 11 pm - 6 am
Nov 16th: 5 pm - 4 am
Nov 17th: 5 pm - 4 am
Nov 18th: 5 pm - 4 am
Las Vegas residents and tourists are not too happy with the F1 race taking place next week.
The prices to attend Las Vegas’ Formula One (F1 race) have plummeted as much as 80%. Tickets with an average price of $7000 initially are now selling below $1000 and it continues to decrease. Hotel room rates are now at typical weekend prices and reservations are available at… pic.twitter.com/QV3fmoQnPX— Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) November 9, 2023
Ticket prices are plummeting for F1 probably because F-Zero is better.
Bellagio has cut the music to the fountain show due to the F1 boxes and it feels wrong. pic.twitter.com/te0yOYxpvV— Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023
No Bellagio fountain music? In this economy?
X (Formerly known as Twitter) continues to suck
The Trevor Project has made the decision to close its account on X.— The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) November 9, 2023
Read our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/3rWt6Xfz1S
The blue checkmarks have chased off the leading LGBTQ+ charity from the platform. Why are so many straight/religious people threatened by the trans community?
GPTs can save a lot of effort: pic.twitter.com/VFIrGzPuMN— Sam Altman (@sama) November 10, 2023
Grok is the latest stupid thing Elon has done to the platform, and OpenAI's Sam Altman found a solid way to bury his competition.
GOP presidential candidates if they were introduced like NFL players
If presidential candidates were announced like NFL players 💀 pic.twitter.com/II27Xc6vVt— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2023
Golden Corral State. LOL.
Valve orb
Life at VALVE for the last 6 weeks. i) Work on HDR OLED display firmware. Hit a wall. ii) Take a break and visit the orb. Problem is magically solved— Jeremy Selan (@JeremySelan) November 9, 2023
pic.twitter.com/HvJFVcGxOI
Most impressive.
What the hell is wrong with the NBA?
GIANNIS EJECTED AFTER STARE DOWN 😳 pic.twitter.com/ue53QFjjOT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023
That's worthy of an ejection? The NBA is softer than a King's Hawaiin Roll.
This fan may have the greatest courtside video ever 😂🔥— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 9, 2023
(h/t @overtime ) pic.twitter.com/EdxOmS23xa
Giannis is cool.
Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is 👀— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 9, 2023
🤭: https://t.co/lbtDNZTrQn pic.twitter.com/k8Kx4QFJDZ
Someone needs to stop the Atlanta Hawks social media manager.
OHIO VOTED YES ON ISSUE 1 AND YES ON ISSUE 2
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
The Canton Ohio Weather Report is back.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Election Day 2023 was a huge win for the Coalition of Reasonable Ohioans as we have restored individual reproductive rights and legalized marijuana.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Happy to be back.
Asked to cite an instance where a woman's financial circumstances have been considered in an abortion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says, "Look, all I know is what the United States Supreme Court says." Our full interview: pic.twitter.com/I65SeAsq83— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2023
The faster we can get this jabooferoni pizza roll out of the Governor's Mansion, the better.
Cleveland’s own Tracy Chapman won Song of The Year at the CMAs tonight, 30 years after the original song was released 🏆👏— I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) November 9, 2023
She is credited as the sole songwriter on Luke Combs’ 2023 remake, which took home the award tonight. pic.twitter.com/QXW3DLV9lu
Shout out to the legend Tracy Chapman.
Random assortment of other things from the Internet
I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words.— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 7, 2023
I’m from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes. pic.twitter.com/bXhGPCcKat
Palestinians are people too.
Night light tips. pic.twitter.com/9P84XNzpOw— The Best (@ThebestFigen) November 7, 2023
Night lights are fun.
El spa preferido de todo buen seguero jajaja #videojuegos #retrogames pic.twitter.com/mFOqadIKv9— Retroplaying BCN (@RetroplayingBCN) November 7, 2023
Now that is a hot tub.
Bro is shredding on the doohickey pic.twitter.com/VRmyap4Jnj— dane 🇷🇺🇸🇾🇧🇫🇮🇷🇰🇵🇵🇸🇨🇳 (@buckadeath) November 6, 2023
That is a dope thing.
3D printed laser zoetrope— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 4, 2023
[📹 Akinori Goto]pic.twitter.com/TGf6ZJRMPk
Another cool thing.
Shacknews Dev Update
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
Things we are working on:
- Brand new unannounced project
- We have a codename. We are calling the project "Plan B"
- Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment
- Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts
- Shackpets Version 2 development began last week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 9, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
the man with the briefcase on Cortex
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - November 9, 2023