Evening Reading - November 9, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Financial losses in Vegas don't stay in Vegas...

Yes, the orb looks cool. Yes, it seems like a cool venue. But boy howdy does it feel like a poster child for late-stage capitalism.

It sure does look neato.

Las Vegas residents and tourists are not too happy with the F1 race taking place next week.

Ticket prices are plummeting for F1 probably because F-Zero is better.

No Bellagio fountain music? In this economy?

X (Formerly known as Twitter) continues to suck

The blue checkmarks have chased off the leading LGBTQ+ charity from the platform. Why are so many straight/religious people threatened by the trans community?

Grok is the latest stupid thing Elon has done to the platform, and OpenAI's Sam Altman found a solid way to bury his competition.

GOP presidential candidates if they were introduced like NFL players

Golden Corral State. LOL.

Valve orb

Most impressive.

What the hell is wrong with the NBA?

That's worthy of an ejection? The NBA is softer than a King's Hawaiin Roll.

Giannis is cool.

Someone needs to stop the Atlanta Hawks social media manager.

OHIO VOTED YES ON ISSUE 1 AND YES ON ISSUE 2

The Canton Ohio Weather Report is back.

Election Day 2023 was a huge win for the Coalition of Reasonable Ohioans as we have restored individual reproductive rights and legalized marijuana.

Happy to be back.

The faster we can get this jabooferoni pizza roll out of the Governor's Mansion, the better.

Shout out to the legend Tracy Chapman.

Random assortment of other things from the Internet

Palestinians are people too.

Night lights are fun.

Now that is a hot tub.

That is a dope thing.

Another cool thing.

Shacknews Dev Update

New Shacknews Cortex logo.
We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.
Things we are working on:

  • Brand new unannounced project
    • We have a codename. We are calling the project "Plan B"
    • Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment
  • Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts
  • Shackpets Version 2 development began last week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 9, 2023. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. 

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

