Evening Reading - November 9, 2023

The Viltrumite Stance is looking like it's going to be a problem👀.



Check out this #OmniMan breakdown from today's Kombat Kast! #MK1 #Invincible pic.twitter.com/5w9lWlaO6u — Shacknews (@shacknews) November 8, 2023

Financial losses in Vegas don't stay in Vegas...

The Sphere lost $99 million in its first quarter of operations, but it's still pretty cool pic.twitter.com/SuEmLf0s9c — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) November 8, 2023

Yes, the orb looks cool. Yes, it seems like a cool venue. But boy howdy does it feel like a poster child for late-stage capitalism.

The MSG Sphere has reportedly lost $98.4 million in its first quarter. The CFO has also quit. pic.twitter.com/U1g4eyaHge — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023

The Strip will be closed the following times for F1:



Nov 15th: 12 am - 6 am / 11 pm - 6 am

Nov 16th: 5 pm - 4 am

Nov 17th: 5 pm - 4 am

Nov 18th: 5 pm - 4 am — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023

Las Vegas residents and tourists are not too happy with the F1 race taking place next week.

The prices to attend Las Vegas’ Formula One (F1 race) have plummeted as much as 80%. Tickets with an average price of $7000 initially are now selling below $1000 and it continues to decrease. Hotel room rates are now at typical weekend prices and reservations are available at… pic.twitter.com/QV3fmoQnPX — Jen G. (@vegasstarfish) November 9, 2023

Ticket prices are plummeting for F1 probably because F-Zero is better.

Bellagio has cut the music to the fountain show due to the F1 boxes and it feels wrong. pic.twitter.com/te0yOYxpvV — Las Vegas Issues (@VegasIssues) November 9, 2023

No Bellagio fountain music? In this economy?

X (Formerly known as Twitter) continues to suck

The Trevor Project has made the decision to close its account on X.



Read our full statement here. pic.twitter.com/3rWt6Xfz1S — The Trevor Project (@TrevorProject) November 9, 2023

The blue checkmarks have chased off the leading LGBTQ+ charity from the platform. Why are so many straight/religious people threatened by the trans community?

GPTs can save a lot of effort: pic.twitter.com/VFIrGzPuMN — Sam Altman (@sama) November 10, 2023

Grok is the latest stupid thing Elon has done to the platform, and OpenAI's Sam Altman found a solid way to bury his competition.

GOP presidential candidates if they were introduced like NFL players

If presidential candidates were announced like NFL players 💀 pic.twitter.com/II27Xc6vVt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2023

Golden Corral State. LOL.

Valve orb

Life at VALVE for the last 6 weeks. i) Work on HDR OLED display firmware. Hit a wall. ii) Take a break and visit the orb. Problem is magically solved pic.twitter.com/HvJFVcGxOI — Jeremy Selan (@JeremySelan) November 9, 2023

What the hell is wrong with the NBA?

GIANNIS EJECTED AFTER STARE DOWN 😳 pic.twitter.com/ue53QFjjOT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023

That's worthy of an ejection? The NBA is softer than a King's Hawaiin Roll.

This fan may have the greatest courtside video ever 😂🔥



(h/t @overtime ) pic.twitter.com/EdxOmS23xa — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 9, 2023

Giannis is cool.

Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is 👀



🤭: https://t.co/lbtDNZTrQn pic.twitter.com/k8Kx4QFJDZ — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 9, 2023

Someone needs to stop the Atlanta Hawks social media manager.

OHIO VOTED YES ON ISSUE 1 AND YES ON ISSUE 2

The Canton Ohio Weather Report is back.

Election Day 2023 was a huge win for the Coalition of Reasonable Ohioans as we have restored individual reproductive rights and legalized marijuana.

Happy to be back.

Asked to cite an instance where a woman's financial circumstances have been considered in an abortion, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says, "Look, all I know is what the United States Supreme Court says." Our full interview: pic.twitter.com/I65SeAsq83 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2023

The faster we can get this jabooferoni pizza roll out of the Governor's Mansion, the better.

Cleveland’s own Tracy Chapman won Song of The Year at the CMAs tonight, 30 years after the original song was released 🏆👏



She is credited as the sole songwriter on Luke Combs’ 2023 remake, which took home the award tonight. pic.twitter.com/QXW3DLV9lu — I'm From Cleveland (@ImFromCle) November 9, 2023

Shout out to the legend Tracy Chapman.

I am the only Palestinian American serving in Congress, and my perspective is needed here now more than ever. I will not be silenced and I will not let anyone distort my words.



I’m from Detroit, where I learned to speak truth to power, even if my voice shakes. pic.twitter.com/bXhGPCcKat — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) November 7, 2023

Palestinians are people too.

Bro is shredding on the doohickey pic.twitter.com/VRmyap4Jnj — dane 🇷🇺🇸🇾🇧🇫🇮🇷🇰🇵🇵🇸🇨🇳 (@buckadeath) November 6, 2023

3D printed laser zoetrope



[📹 Akinori Goto]pic.twitter.com/TGf6ZJRMPk — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) November 4, 2023

Shacknews Dev Update

We might have actually shipped a minor update tonight. Maybe.

Things we are working on:

Brand new unannounced project We have a codename. We are calling the project "Plan B" Beta testing is underway with the game running on a dev environment

Cleaning up how the embed code is displayed when you click the embed button on Cortex Shouts

Shackpets Version 2 development began last week and the platform is set to relaunch some time next year

