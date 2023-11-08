Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 5 million copies in 11 days Insomniac's eagerly anticipated sequel cracked 2.5 million units sold in one day on PS5 and then reached 5 million at day 11.

Everyone knew Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was popular, but now we know just how much of a critical success it was. According to reports, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reached 5 million units sold in the first 11 days since its release.

On November 8, 2023, Sony released its earnings report for its second quarter. This 22-page report outlined how the company has performed across the second quarter ending on September 30, 2023. Under the Cumulative Sell-Through section on Page 10, Sony revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million units in the first 24 hours and then hit the 5 million units sold mark on day 11.

The table also provides information on the other titles in Sony’s catalogue. Though none of the days are consistent, it at least gives an indication of the popularity of the titles and how well they sold when compared loosely to one another. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) sold 3.3 million units in the first 3 days and hit 9 million after 80 days. The likes of God of War: Ragnarok sold 5.1 million units in 5 days, The Last of Us Part 2 hit 4 million units in 3 days, and the cult-hit and desperately-in-need-of-a-remaster Bloodborne netted 1 million units in 11 days.

It goes to show that Marvel’s Spider-Man remains a strong franchise for Sony. The game continues to draw positive press, with Shacknews giving it a 10 and Donovan Erskine stating, “I went into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 expecting it to be one of my favorite games this year and still walked away impressed by what the developer was able to pull off.” Take a look at our Sony page for more information on the company, including highlights from its earnings reports.