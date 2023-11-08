Best Ms. Marvel decks - Marvel Snap Here are some Ms. Marvel decks to try out in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s November 2023 season is all about Captain Marvel’s corner of the universe. The Ms. Marvel Season Pass card provides a +5 Power boost to adjacent locations where your cards have unique costs. This means that if you've got a 2-Cost and a 3-Cost sharing a lane, her ability will activate. It’s a powerful ability that isn’t too hard to proc, so let’s check out some of the top performing Ms. Marvel decks in Marvel Snap.

Electro Ramp

Source: Untapped

Sunspot

Nebula

Jeff

Electro

Wave

Ms. Marvel

Iron Lad

Professor X

Sandman

Alioth

Doctor Doom

Orka

This spin on the ramp archetype can make easy use of Ms. Marvel’s ability since the deck is designed to be playing out cards on curve each turn. You’re going to want to get Ms. Marvel down in the middle lane if possible in order to maximize her efficiency, and spend the rest of the game, well, ramping. Any match where you’re able to play out one of those 6-drops before Turn 6 is a success. This is currently the most popular Ms. Marvel deck on Untapped.

Ms. Marvelous

Echo

Zabu

Mystique

Magik

Mister Fantastic

Cosmo

Ms. Marvel

Omgea Red

Iron Lad

Iron Man

Onslaught

Spectrum

This Ms. Marvel deck is a modified version of one highlighted by content creator RegisKillbin. It goes all in on Ongoing cards (including Ms. Marvel), as well as Cosmo as a measure of defense against Enchantress and Rogue. The inclusion of Echo allows you to counter other people playing the Season Pass card without disrupting your own strategy.

The Marvels



Source: Untapped

Ant-Man

Nightcrawler

Armor

Colossus

Lizard

Mister Fantastic

Cosmo

Ms. Marvel

Namor

Klaw

Onslaught

Spectrum

This deck features cards that can “cheat” power into adjacent lanes, creating a nice synergy with Ms. Marvel. It allows Namor the space to take up a lane of his own, while pairing Onslaught with either Ms. Marvel or Klaw can amplify the power you put in neighboring lanes. This is another deck that has been performing well on Untapped.

Those are a few Ms. Marvel decks that we’ve been enjoying in Marvel Snap. For the latest Marvel Snap news and updates, Shacknews has the information you need to know.