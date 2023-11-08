New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

PlayStation 5 has sold 46.6 million units since launch

Sony's massively popular PS5 console has sold 4.9 million units in Q2, up 1.6 million from Q1.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Sony
1

PlayStation 5 has maintained its popularity with players and continues to be a hot-selling item for Sony. The company has revealed how many PS5 units have sold in its second quarter, which brings the total lifetime sales to 46.6 million units.

A table showing the PS5 hardware sales per quarter

Source: Sony

Sony revealed on November 8, 2023, that the PlayStation 5 has sold 4.9 million units in Q2 FY23, which brings the total number of units sold to 46.6 million units. This information was made available in its Supplemental Information document. Below you can see the units sold over the various financial years including the last two quarters.

  • FY2020: 7.8 million units sold
  • FY2021: 11.5 million units sold
  • FY2022: 19.1 million units sold
  • FY2023 Q1: 3.3 million units sold
  • FY2023 Q2: 4.9 million units sold

It was just in July 2023 that Sony celebrated surpassing 40 million units sold. “Despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID, our teams and our partners worked diligently to deliver PS5 on time,” Sony CEO Jim Ryan wrote. “We continued to face headwinds with the pandemic, and it took months for supply chains to normalize so we could have the inventory to keep up with demand.”

The figures Sony released today shows that the PlayStation 5 has sold more in Q2 in FY2023 than both FY2022 and FY2021. Both of the previous years the PS5 sold 3.3 million units in Q2. Sony also revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold 5 million copies in 11 days. Check out our Sony page for more information on the company’s earnings reports.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola