Quake Pro League will not return for 2024 season The organization behind Quake Pro League will look at new opportunities to host tournaments and support community tournament efforts.

It looks like Quake esports competition is taking a hit in 2024 as it has been announced that Quake Pro League will not be returning for a 2024 season. The news was announced by the official organization behind the QPL, stating while the league series will not be returning in 2024, the organization will be looking for new opportunities for future tournaments, as well as supporting grassroots tournament efforts in the community.

The cancellation of the 2024 Quake Pro League season was announced via the Quake Champions twitter this week. In the small Twitter thread, the organizers share a few details of the decision:

Quake Pro League will not be renewed in 2024. We will continue to explore future opportunities for hosting competitions and will collaborate with community members and tournament organizations that are interested in hosting Quake events.



We’ve watched some of the most exhilarating moments ever seen in esports throughout QPL and we want to thank all of our peerless players, amazing casters, devoted viewers, and the many organizations who have helped make it possible.

The Quake Champions Twitter announced that there won't be a 2024 Quake Pro League season, and that it will be looking into different tournament opportunities in the future.

Source: Bethesda

Say what you will about Quake Champions (we certainly have over the years), but the Quake Pro League has continued to be a place where arena shooter esports thrived and gave us a plethora of emotional rollercoasters as players battled it out over the last few years. We’ve seen champions like Rapha come into the arena with a point to make and take it all in emotional victories, even in the toughest years the competition faced. It’s a shame to see that magic won’t have a chance to happen in 2024.

Nonetheless, it seems the Quake Pro League is on the backburner next year. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates on Quake Pro League and other Quake esports.