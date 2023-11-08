New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Quake Pro League will not return for 2024 season

The organization behind Quake Pro League will look at new opportunities to host tournaments and support community tournament efforts.
TJ Denzer
Image via Bethesda
It looks like Quake esports competition is taking a hit in 2024 as it has been announced that Quake Pro League will not be returning for a 2024 season. The news was announced by the official organization behind the QPL, stating while the league series will not be returning in 2024, the organization will be looking for new opportunities for future tournaments, as well as supporting grassroots tournament efforts in the community.

The cancellation of the 2024 Quake Pro League season was announced via the Quake Champions twitter this week. In the small Twitter thread, the organizers share a few details of the decision:

Quake Champions tweet about cancellation of the Quake Pro League 2024 season
The Quake Champions Twitter announced that there won't be a 2024 Quake Pro League season, and that it will be looking into different tournament opportunities in the future.
Source: Bethesda

Say what you will about Quake Champions (we certainly have over the years), but the Quake Pro League has continued to be a place where arena shooter esports thrived and gave us a plethora of emotional rollercoasters as players battled it out over the last few years. We’ve seen champions like Rapha come into the arena with a point to make and take it all in emotional victories, even in the toughest years the competition faced. It’s a shame to see that magic won’t have a chance to happen in 2024.

Nonetheless, it seems the Quake Pro League is on the backburner next year. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates on Quake Pro League and other Quake esports.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    November 8, 2023 7:08 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Quake Pro League will not return for 2024 season

    • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 8, 2023 8:22 AM

      I’m surprised Quake is still even a thing. I used to be big into it but that was 25 years ago now. Feels like an old man’s game whose heyday has simply come and gone as it does for all things.

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 8, 2023 8:23 AM

      QPL has been generally well produced and I have never had an issue with anything other than the fact that Quake Champions is just not that great.

      I don't know if it's possible to elevate 1v1 FPS esport beyond where this game got though, so credit where credit is due.

