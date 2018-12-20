Year of the Games: 2019
The Shacknews Awards 2019 celebration kicks off today and will last until the end of the year. Please take a look at all of our winners.
Shacknews presents the world's dopest gaming tournament. Held live at QuakeCon 2019, the Great Quakeholio Tournament 2 opening round featured Quake Champions.
The question on everyone's mind following the Bethesda E3 showcase was where is Quake Champions? We investigate.
The latest patch has arrived in Quake Champions, offering new tweaks and changes plus details about the upcoming esports Season 2.
All players now have access to custom games in Quake Champions thanks to the March update.
The December update to Quake Champions introduces a host of new changes, including the return of CTF, a new CTF map, and the all-new Battle Pass.
Get ready to mess your enemies up in Quake Champions with turrets and muscle.
Quake Champions keeps improving with every major update. Take a look at the latest patch details.
Consistent feedback from the community has pushed id's designers to bring back a few classic maps and a skill reset to shake up the competitive shooter.
A classic weapon skin is also a part of the update along with Athena, the new champion, heading to the test server.