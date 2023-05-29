Evening Reading - May 29, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Datto has some thoughts about Ghosts of the Deep

Root of Nightmares certainly doesn't align with what players have come to expect from a raid.

A ball you cannot hit

Mark Rober is back at it again.

Marathon lore: S'pht

Time to learn about the universe we're going to spend a lot of time in.

Did you play the Half-Life 2 beta?

Might be worth checking this one out.

People Make Games investigates the Disco Elysium story

Buckle up, this is a long one.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's watch Simon crack something cryptic!

Back into the Marathon business

I love that Byf is getting in on the action.

The art of solving mazes...

...with robots!

Keanu Reeves is so good

Yeah, for anyone who missed the memo — the John Wick franchise is Keanu Reeves gathering the best of the best choreographers and martial artists to create a five-movie arc where each movie represents a stage of grief.



This is him making a statement about grief, in his language. https://t.co/fffmYnPThc — barren field of sunflower seeds 🇺🇦 🌻 (@mykola) May 27, 2023

I'm glad we're getting more John Wick.

It's getting real cold now and we're heading full into winter. This means Rad is super interested in all the patches of sunlight.

