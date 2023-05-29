Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 29, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Datto has some thoughts about Ghosts of the Deep

Root of Nightmares certainly doesn't align with what players have come to expect from a raid.

A ball you cannot hit

Mark Rober is back at it again.

Marathon lore: S'pht

Time to learn about the universe we're going to spend a lot of time in.

Did you play the Half-Life 2 beta?

Might be worth checking this one out.

People Make Games investigates the Disco Elysium story

Buckle up, this is a long one.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Let's watch Simon crack something cryptic!

Back into the Marathon business

I love that Byf is getting in on the action.

The art of solving mazes...

...with robots!

Keanu Reeves is so good

I'm glad we're getting more John Wick.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

It's getting real cold now and we're heading full into winter. This means Rad is super interested in all the patches of sunlight.

It's getting real cold now and we're heading full into winter. This means Rad is super interested in all the patches of sunlight.

Sam's cat Rad lying on the ground, stretched out in the sun

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola