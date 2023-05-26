Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai gets September release date To help kick off Dragon Quest Day in Japan, Square Enix issued a release date for the upcoming game based on the beloved manga.

It might have fallen under a few radars, but for those unaware, Saturday, May 27 is Dragon Quest Day. It's the anniversary date of the long-running Dragon Quest series in which the first game of the franchise was released on this day in 1986. Square Enix is celebrating by revealing that the upcoming standalone title Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai is getting an official release date.

Besides being a mouthful of a title, it should be noted that this is obviously not Dragon Quest 12, which was actually revealed back in 2021. Instead, this is a new action RPG that's based on the long-running manga, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, which was first published in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1989. First revealed back in September, Infinity Strash tells the origins of Dai, who finds himself on the hero's path after the Dark Lord Hadlar returns and threatens the world. Dai, alongside the companions he encounters over the course of his journey, will soon discover his destiny and grow into the hero he's meant to become.

Expect more details about Infinity Strash in the months to come, but don't expect to wait too much longer to check out this game. Look for Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai to come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday, September 28.