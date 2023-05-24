Evening Reading - May 24, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Spider-Man 2 gameplay!!!

Absolutely can't wait for this one.

Leave Koroks alone!

Voice of Hestu (AOC) here



I see your sins against Koroks — Cristina Vee Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) May 23, 2023

Hestu knows.

The two sides of Godzilla

It's why we love him.

Tulin, no!

Rough way to go out.

Link and Zelda in the forest

Visiting the Lord of the Mountain pic.twitter.com/1lmhtVg3nO — Devin Elle Kurtz ➡️ Fanime 1211 (@DevinElleKurtz) May 24, 2023

Devin is one of the best doing it.

R.I.P. Tina Turner

The Queen of Rock.

Hyrule Adventure Time

Tears of the candy kingdom pic.twitter.com/eXC6yIxkOm — Gaziter ⛄ (@Gaziter) May 24, 2023

I'd watch this show.

Ball Park Squirrel

Solid performance here.

