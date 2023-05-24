Evening Reading - May 24, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hello Neighbor VR: Search & Rescue review: Not very neighborly
- Blue Protocol's Western release delayed to 2024
- TTK Games formed by former Battlefield creative director & fellow DICE vets
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is in the 'conception' phase
- Embracer Group shares take a dive after $2 billion deal unexpectedly collapses
- Helldivers 2 revealed to be coming to PS5 & PC in 2023
- Ghostrunner 2 announced for 2023 release
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake announced for PS5
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q1 2024 earnings results beat EPS & revenue expectations
- Assassin's Creed Mirage gets October 2023 release date
- Bungie announces new Marathon game at PlayStation Showcase
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets gameplay reveal, fall release date
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Spider-Man 2 gameplay!!!
Absolutely can't wait for this one.
Leave Koroks alone!
Voice of Hestu (AOC) here— Cristina Vee Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) May 23, 2023
I see your sins against Koroks
Hestu knows.
The two sides of Godzilla
May 24, 2023
It's why we love him.
Tulin, no!
HE FLIPPED MY PLANE AND WATCHED ME DIE #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/87NujLGPPr— Dryconic (@Dryconic) May 22, 2023
Rough way to go out.
Link and Zelda in the forest
Visiting the Lord of the Mountain pic.twitter.com/1lmhtVg3nO— Devin Elle Kurtz ➡️ Fanime 1211 (@DevinElleKurtz) May 24, 2023
Devin is one of the best doing it.
R.I.P. Tina Turner
Simply the best. pic.twitter.com/nJHR5YxxNe— Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2023
The Queen of Rock.
Hyrule Adventure Time
Tears of the candy kingdom pic.twitter.com/eXC6yIxkOm— Gaziter ⛄ (@Gaziter) May 24, 2023
I'd watch this show.
Ball Park Squirrel
That was nuts! pic.twitter.com/EKTCaTQIsj— MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2023
Solid performance here.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
