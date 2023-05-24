Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets gameplay reveal, fall release date Play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Insomniac's upcoming Spidey sequel.

Sony capped off the latest PlayStation Showcase with an extended look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It showed off gameplay, story, and a fall 2023 release date.

The more than 10 minutes of new footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 kicks off with Kraven the Hunter deep in the woods, making plans to hunt down Spider-Man, as well as several of his allies and enemies, in New York. Catching up with our web-slinging protagonists, we see that Peter has bonded with the symbiote, granting him a black suit and a new set of abilities. We also see Miles Morales show off new takedowns, a wingsuit, and other extensions of his established powers.

In a subsequent blog post, Insomniac revealed more details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This includes the fact that Kraven’s Hunters is a new enemy faction, and that the game’s map will expand to include parts of Queens and other boroughs. Insomniac has also teased improvements to movement and traversal.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently slated for a fall 2023 release date. For more of the announcements out of the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Shacknews has the information you need.