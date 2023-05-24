Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets gameplay reveal, fall release date

Play as Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Insomniac's upcoming Spidey sequel.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

Sony capped off the latest PlayStation Showcase with an extended look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It showed off gameplay, story, and a fall 2023 release date.

The more than 10 minutes of new footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 kicks off with Kraven the Hunter deep in the woods, making plans to hunt down Spider-Man, as well as several of his allies and enemies, in New York. Catching up with our web-slinging protagonists, we see that Peter has bonded with the symbiote, granting him a black suit and a new set of abilities. We also see Miles Morales show off new takedowns, a wingsuit, and other extensions of his established powers.

In a subsequent blog post, Insomniac revealed more details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This includes the fact that Kraven’s Hunters is a new enemy faction, and that the game’s map will expand to include parts of Queens and other boroughs. Insomniac has also teased improvements to movement and traversal.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently slated for a fall 2023 release date. For more of the announcements out of the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Shacknews has the information you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola