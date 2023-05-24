Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is in the 'conception' phase Don't expect to see a Prince of Persia update at the next Ubisoft Forward.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was one of the more exciting announcements from the inaugural Ubisoft Forward in 2020. The project has had quite a rocky path since then, with a long stretch of silence before development was transferred from Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai to Ubisoft Montreal. In a new update, Ubisoft announced that the project is only in the concept phase and that players shouldn’t expect any news during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft shared a blog post in which it broke its silence on the state of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake. It’s here that Producer Jean-Francois Naud confirms that the Montreal team is still in the early stages of development after taking over the project last year.



Source: Ubisoft

In terms of the development stage, we're in conception right now. Since we took over the project, we've been looking at feedback from the community and finding our own way of delivering the game. Now, we're building up the team, defining the priorities, putting prototypes together, testing elements, and looking at how we can include community feedback in the development as well.

With it being roughly a year since we got an official update on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, there was speculation that the game would receive a grand re-reveal during the Ubisoft Forward in June. The publisher has confirmed that won’t be the case, as the project isn’t ready to show.

In the full blog post, Ubisoft also talks about the decision to remake The Sands of Time instead of remastering it, speaking to the advancements in technology and player perspective since the original game’s 2003 release. As we await more information on The Sands of Time Remake, stick with us here on Shacknews.