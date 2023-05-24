TTK Games formed by former Battlefield creative director & fellow DICE vets Longtime Battlefield producer and creative director Lars Gustavsson formed TTK Games with fellow DICE devs and the studio is already working on a new online shooter.

Lars Gustavsson, former director, producer, and designer on many of the Battlefield games at DICE, has formed a new studio with fellow DICE veterans and unveiled it this week. Time To Kill Games (TTK Games) was unveiled, as well as some of the executive staff, and Gustavsson has confirmed the studio is already beginning work on developing a new online shooter game.

Gustavsson announced the opening of TTK Games via his personal Twitter on May 23, 2023. The website for TTK Games also launched, sharing further information about the new studio. Lars Gustavsson himself was at DICE for nearly the entirety of the Battlefield franchise, acting first as a producer on the original Battlefield 1942. Since then, he went on to either produce, design, or direct in leading capacity on nearly every other Battlefield game, ending with being the director on Battlefield 2042 before his departure from DICE in 2022.

Lars Gustavsson announced the opening of TTK Games alongside fellow former DICE and Battlefield design leads.

Source: Lars Gustavsson

Lars Gustavssen is joined by a number of leads that exited DICE over the years, many of which also worked on the Battlefield series. Battlefield lead world designer and design director Daniel Berlin joined TTK Games as its senior design director. Meanwhile, former Battlefield technical director Vidar Nygren and art director Peter Hoyles took up the same roles at TTK Games as well.

With the experience of nearly the entire Battlefield franchise under their collective belts, the team at TTK Games is putting their experience to work on designing a new online shooter. No details were shared on this game outside its genre, but we expect it’s early in development as the studio hires up for its ambitions. Stay tuned as we await more information from TTK Games and its upcoming project right here at Shacknews.