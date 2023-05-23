Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 23, 2023

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another round of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re happy to have you here at the end of yours and our Tuesday evening in the United States. It’s been another good day of news, reviews, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom questing, but it’s about time to call it day. As we close down another day of posting, we’re happy to invite you along to another fine edition of the Evening Reading. Dig in!

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!

Chicory: A Colorful Art Book

Chicory: A Colorful Tale was a great game full of wonderful characters. The art book is also looking mighty good.

A cuddly lil Rauru for your evening

My entire kingdom for a soft little king goat on my collectible shelf.

Pretending I’m a Superman

Emphasis on “pretending”. Beware gravity, fellow Heroes of Time!

The sheer magnificence of the physics

It’s amazing that physics in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom work so well. Many programmers will agree.

Trust him, he’s the Hero of Time

Even if he built a terrifying contraption that may or may not roast little nature guys.

Devious little beans

What did you do to my machine, little Korok?!

Hestu sees you

You best get the Shaka-la away from those little guys if you know what’s good for you.

Spidah-Man music is dope as heck

Seriously, I love the Spider-verse soundtracks already, but I might have to track down this theme from the Japanese version.

9 days till Street Fighter 6. Get hyped!

Speaking of good music. I just listened to JP’s theme for the first time and holy heck it’s good. The perfect evil rich guy music. Can’t wait for this game.

And there you have it, folks. That’s your Evening Reading for this fine May 23. Thank you for stopping by. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews for as little as a dollar a month with Mercury. It’s easy as pie, but if you don’t have a dollar, there’s other ways to support us. Check out Shackpets! It’s a free app on iOS and Android where you can check out the sweetest mobile battle of pet cuteness. You’ll find sweethearts like my Silo there and you can upload your own pics and vote on the best of them, as well.

A doe-eyed mini-Aussie shepherd wondering when you're going to feed her or give her pets.
Silo accepts pets, feeds, and Shackpets votes at all times. Which will you provide?

Take care and have a good evening, Shackers. Are you still trucking along through Zelda? Where are you at in the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

