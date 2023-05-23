Evening Reading - May 23, 2023

Welcome, welcome, Shackers. We’re happy to have you here at the end of yours and our Tuesday evening in the United States. It’s been another good day of news, reviews, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom questing, but it’s about time to call it day. As we close down another day of posting, we’re happy to invite you along to another fine edition of the Evening Reading. Dig in!
And now… More stuff from The Internet!
Chicory: A Colorful Art Book
Surprise! An official, digital Chicory Art Book is now available here!! https://t.co/LSJnDhqWdA— Chicory: A Colorful Tale (@chicory) May 23, 2023
We filled 189 pages with concepts, sketches, notes, articles, interviews... there's juicy behind the scenes deets and insights into our process.
for fans and curious creators alike. pic.twitter.com/qora1yHHvK
Chicory: A Colorful Tale was a great game full of wonderful characters. The art book is also looking mighty good.
A cuddly lil Rauru for your evening
Mini Rauru figure :)— kama (@KamabokoBun) May 23, 2023
#TOTK pic.twitter.com/p0VJ5KSszd
My entire kingdom for a soft little king goat on my collectible shelf.
Pretending I’m a Superman
Say no more https://t.co/dN4xiZiT7z pic.twitter.com/4cJ8uSMid9— Subjugating Heaven and Earth (@WuffFluff) May 23, 2023
Emphasis on “pretending”. Beware gravity, fellow Heroes of Time!
The sheer magnificence of the physics
The game programming flex of all time. pic.twitter.com/id2K5uE5mz— William Armstrong (@WillWArmstrong) May 21, 2023
It’s amazing that physics in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom work so well. Many programmers will agree.
Trust him, he’s the Hero of Time
it’s your choice! 🚀 #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/lCZuzCOKeT— maddie 👑 マディ (@othatsraspberry) May 23, 2023
Even if he built a terrifying contraption that may or may not roast little nature guys.
Devious little beans
one last totk post I swear pic.twitter.com/RjrIwl635v— NCS_artist (@ArtistNcs) May 23, 2023
What did you do to my machine, little Korok?!
Hestu sees you
Voice of Hestu (AOC) here— Cristina Vee Valenzuela (@CristinaVee) May 23, 2023
I see your sins against Koroks
You best get the Shaka-la away from those little guys if you know what’s good for you.
Spidah-Man music is dope as heck
Across The Spider-Verse’s Japanese dub is getting a whole ass intro song from the same singer who did the Demon Slayer opening. IT SOUNDS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/pECztAuCiy— Joe (@hzjoe03) May 23, 2023
Seriously, I love the Spider-verse soundtracks already, but I might have to track down this theme from the Japanese version.
9 days till Street Fighter 6. Get hyped!
Speaking of good music. I just listened to JP’s theme for the first time and holy heck it’s good. The perfect evil rich guy music. Can’t wait for this game.
And there you have it, folks. That's your Evening Reading for this fine May 23.
Take care and have a good evening, Shackers. Are you still trucking along through Zelda? Where are you at in the game? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!
