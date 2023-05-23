Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0 patch notes With the launch of Season of the Deep, we've got our next major chapter of content in the Destiny universe. See what's new and changing in the full patch notes.

Keeping the galaxy safe is about to get a little more wet as Bungie launches Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep today, and we have a big patch and patch notes to go along with it. This season brings underwater content and combat as Guardians head to Titan to explore a distress signal under the depths of the Methane Sea. With that, Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0 has launched and so has a sizeable list of patch notes. Read up on it here.

Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0 patch notes

Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0 coincides with the Season of the Deep, bringing new story combat and underwater combat to the game.

Source: Bungie

With the launch of Season 21 in Destiny 2 - the Season of the Deep - so, too, comes Update 7.1.0 and its accompanying patch notes, launched on the Destiny website on May 23, 2023. With this update, players will be able to chase after new story content on Titan where an undersea battle awaits. Who is the mysterious underwater being that will help the Guardians against The Witness? That’s for you to find out, but there’s plenty more to these patch notes, including a multitude of tweaks and changes you can dig into below:

Activities

Crucible

Supremacy has been added to the Relentless rotation.

Supremacy will go live in week 4 of Season of the Deep.



Supremacy uses standard connection-based matchmaking and does not provide enhanced Super regeneration on crest pickup.



Go wild, don’t be scared.

Lord Shaxx has a special treat for any Guardians who have completed their Competitive Division placement matches and are Silver III or above.

The Season 20 Ascendant emblem is no longer available to purchase and has been replaced by a new Season 21 Ascendant emblem.

Trials of Osiris

The game mode for Trials of Osiris is moving from Elimination to Dominion.

The intro quest has been updated to better serve as an onboarding path to Trials, and it now offers new players a reward for completing it.

The Flawless pool will no longer activate on Sunday, and the Challenger and Practice soft pools will be active all weekend. (“Soft” means that matchmaking initially prefers not to blend the pools but will, if necessary to find a good game quickly.)

If you are on your first game of the week or playing on a card with a loss recorded on it, you will be placed in the Practice pool.



The Practice pool utilizes weekly performance and connection-based matchmaking.



If you are playing on Flawless card or playing with someone on a Flawless card, you will be placed in the Challenger pool.



The Challenger pool utilizes only connection-based matchmaking.





Matchmaking no longer filters by wins on a card.

An issue has been corrected that was causing lobby balancing to exist in solo and duo Trials matches. All players in the Challenger pool will have their skill overwritten with the same value to effectively randomize the lobbies.

Going Flawless for the first time in a Season will now award a Seasonal Flawless shader for use on any piece of gear.

The Passage of Mercy will now forgive two losses if you have not yet been Flawless for the week.

After you have gone Flawless, the Passage of Mercy will revert to forgiving a single loss for subsequent attempts.

The Passage of Wealth now grants bonus Trials reputation on all wins.

The bonus amount increases in proportion to your major Trials rank.

After going Flawless for the week, any win on a 7-win card (regardless of whether the card is Flawless or not) will have a chance to drop the weekly Adept weapon.

This bonus reward was previously exclusive to the Flawless pool starting on Sunday, but it will now be active all weekend and does not require you to be in a specific pool.



The chance of getting an Adept from a win has been slightly reduced to account for the increased duration and availability of the bonus.

The Gilded Flawless requirements have been updated.

A new emblem has been added which is rewarded for going Flawless without ever trailing in any wins on the card.

Neomuna Freeroam

Upgraded Super/Ability Kills Patrol to a Gold Patrol to better reward players.

Fixed an issue where some Strand kills were not counting towards patrol progress.

Raids

Last Wish, Deepstone Crypt, Vow of the Disciple, Vault of Glass, and Kingsfall have all had Exotic drop chance boosters added to several existing Triumphs.

Completing these Triumphs gives increased chance of initial drop of the Exotic when killing the final boss of the raid.



Fixed an issue where players would sometimes crash during the final encounter against Oryx in King's Fall.

Fixed an issue where players would be able to kill Nezarec in Root of Nightmares during his Last Stand wipe animation.

Fixed an issue where players navigating with Strand grapple would sometimes soft lock the traversal to the Macrocosm encounter in Root of Nightmares.

Adjusted tracking properties of some projectile attacks from Nezarec in Root of Nightmares.

Developer's Note: Some projectiles were traveling higher than intended that would make it difficult for players to see on their screen. We've made them travel slightly more horizontally for better predictability.

Some projectiles were traveling higher than intended that would make it difficult for players to see on their screen. We've made them travel slightly more horizontally for better predictability. Fixed an issue where players progressing backwards in Root of Nightmares to the hidden chest location in the Scission encounter space would see Cavum of Nezarec in a T-Pose and be unable to defeat it.

Fixed an issue where some VFX was not presented while completing nodes in traversals between encounters in Root of Nightmares.

Dungeons

Fixed an issue where Needlestorm would push Akelous in Spire of the Watcher away from the playable spaces.

Fixed an issue where the player that casts Well of Radiance would do more than intended damage against Persys in Spire of the Watcher.

Fixed an issue where the Rally Banner would sometimes remain active after starting Akelous, the Siren's encounter in Spire of the Watcher.

Fixed an issue where Persys in Spire of the Watcher could be indefinitely staggered with some weapons.

Fixed an issue where the player that casts Well of Radiance would do more than intended damage against Persys in Spire of the Watcher.

Developer's Note: Reduced from 2x damage > 1.5x damage if you were the caster for Well of Radiance. Wyvern's typically receives more damage from Supers by design, but it's not desired to have as high of a damage intake for bosses.

Reduced from 2x damage > 1.5x damage if you were the caster for Well of Radiance. Wyvern's typically receives more damage from Supers by design, but it's not desired to have as high of a damage intake for bosses. Fixed an unintended interaction between sandbox abilities and defeated combatant bodies that would cause Persys in Spire of the Watcher to be deleted.

Fixed a rare issue where players would not be able to farm Artifice armor in Master difficult of Grasp of Avarice while it's active in the rotator.

Fixed an issue where the Spire of the Watcher emblems appeared in the Raids collection category instead of the World collections category.

All dungeon Triumphs for Solo, Flawless, and Solo Flawless descriptions are updated to explicitly mention it must be done without leaving the activity in order for it to count.

UI/UX

The Inspection Screen and Eververse Preview Screens have been updated with several enhancements:

Weapons and weapon ornaments can be rotated while In the Inspection screen and Eververse Preview Screen.



Weapons that have ambient VFX will now display within the Inspection screen and Eververse Preview Screen.



Ships can now be rotated while in the Inspection Screen and Eververse Preview screen.



Ship engine contrails can now be previewed in the same way Sparrows can.



Removed depth of field blur from all Inspection screens.

Players will now have the option to swap their Confirm / Cancel buttons in the settings Button Layout Input subscreen.

The Journey Page has been updated to include a new way for memorialization for previously attained Guardian Ranks, Commendation Score Total, and Season Pass Ranks.

Fixed an issue in which the active Triumph score did not fit in one line in the Triumphs page.

Fixed an issue in which the Those Held Dear emblem was not displaying correctly upon hovering.

Added a visual indicator that displays on top of a title Seal and Triumphs when there are unclaimed objectives.

Tweaked a visual adjustment to the indicator tracking objectives in the Journey page to be smaller in size.

Fixed an issue in which the Mark All as Seen button in Collections was no longer working as intended.

Added a visual treatment to the tracked objectives area in the Journey Page that highlights when auto objective tracker is On/Off.

Added an additional yellow coloring for subtitle text.

Fixed an issue in which Text Chat's Auto Hide settings were not being applied correctly.

Fixed an issue on the Director in which the clouds and certain visual effects on Neptune would disappear.

Fixed an issue on the Director where clipping was present on effects related to the Dreaming City and Luna.

Added streak information to ritual rank tooltips associated with the rank display on the launch overlay for playlist activities.

Fixed an issue where certain stat headers on the Post Game Carnage Report in certain languages would incorrectly break a single character to a second line.

Added an icon to the Director to indicate what planet the active Legend/Master Lost Sector is.

Fixed interlude/objective totem overlays to be more responsive to text content.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Exotic Armor Tuning

Hunter



Sealed Ahamkara Grasps: Now reloads the magazine of all of your weapons when you defeat a target with your powered melee, and for 5 seconds after dealing melee damage you gain increased movement speed and jump height.

Now reloads the magazine of all of your weapons when you defeat a target with your powered melee, and for 5 seconds after dealing melee damage you gain increased movement speed and jump height.



Athrys’s Embrace: Gain additional strength while the Weighted Knife damage bonus is active.

Gain additional strength while the Weighted Knife damage bonus is active.



Oathkeeper : When fully drawn, Bows gain a bonus to damage against combatants that increases as you hold the draw but deactivates after a few seconds.

: When fully drawn, Bows gain a bonus to damage against combatants that increases as you hold the draw but deactivates after a few seconds.



Raiju’s Harness: When deactivating your Arc Staff Super, you create a blinding explosion that temporarily increases your Arc weapon damage. Super energy refunded upon deactivation was increased. However, blocking with Whirlwind Guard will no longer consume energy more slowly and the Super drains 30% slower down from 50% slower.

When deactivating your Arc Staff Super, you create a blinding explosion that temporarily increases your Arc weapon damage. Super energy refunded upon deactivation was increased. However, blocking with Whirlwind Guard will no longer consume energy more slowly and the Super drains 30% slower down from 50% slower.



Radiant Dance Machines: Kills while your free dodge is active extend the duration of free dodging. No longer deactivates when you get too far away from enemies. Deactivates after using Suspending Slam.

Kills while your free dodge is active extend the duration of free dodging. No longer deactivates when you get too far away from enemies. Deactivates after using Suspending Slam.



ST0MP-EE5: Removed airborne effectiveness penalties. You only gain the increased speed, slide distance, and improved jumping while your dodge energy is full.

Removed airborne effectiveness penalties. You only gain the increased speed, slide distance, and improved jumping while your dodge energy is full.



Mask of Bakris: Changed to use the tier-4 non-stacking weapon damage bonus, increasing damage bonus in PvE from 10% to 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP.

Changed to use the tier-4 non-stacking weapon damage bonus, increasing damage bonus in PvE from 10% to 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP.

Titan



Point-Contact Cannon Brace: Lightning strikes now jolt targets. Increased PvE damage per lightning bolt from 50 to 200. Being amplified now increases the damage of the lightning strikes by 50% instead of extending their range.

Lightning strikes now jolt targets. Increased PvE damage per lightning bolt from 50 to 200. Being amplified now increases the damage of the lightning strikes by 50% instead of extending their range.



No Backup Plans: Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness and reload speed of Shotguns. While you have a Void overshield, Shotguns deal additional damage and Shotgun final blows refresh your overshield. While using a Void subclass, rapid Shotgun final blows or defeating a powerful enemy with a Shotgun grants you a Void overshield and kicks off your health regeneration.

Provides a moderate benefit to the airborne effectiveness and reload speed of Shotguns. While you have a Void overshield, Shotguns deal additional damage and Shotgun final blows refresh your overshield. While using a Void subclass, rapid Shotgun final blows or defeating a powerful enemy with a Shotgun grants you a Void overshield and kicks off your health regeneration.



Second Chance: Shield throw melee now weakens enemies. Stunning a Barrier Champion with your shield throw melee grants a single full melee charge.

Shield throw melee now weakens enemies. Stunning a Barrier Champion with your shield throw melee grants a single full melee charge.



Stronghold: Replaced the healing from blocking shots precisely with significant damage reduction (50% in PvE, 10% in PvP) while blocking with a Sword. When you stop blocking, gain restoration x2, with a duration that increases based on the number of shots you blocked.

Replaced the healing from blocking shots precisely with significant damage reduction (50% in PvE, 10% in PvP) while blocking with a Sword. When you stop blocking, gain restoration x2, with a duration that increases based on the number of shots you blocked.



Eternal Warrior: Rapid takedowns with an Arc weapon grant an escalating bonus to Arc weapon damage, using the same non-stacking damage bonuses used by Surge mods. This can go all the way up to the tier-4 damage bonus, granting a damage bonus in PvE of 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP. While at the tier-4 damage bonus, Arc kills refresh the bonus’s duration. After your Fist of Havoc Super ends, you gain the tier-4 damage bonus.

Rapid takedowns with an Arc weapon grant an escalating bonus to Arc weapon damage, using the same non-stacking damage bonuses used by Surge mods. This can go all the way up to the tier-4 damage bonus, granting a damage bonus in PvE of 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP. While at the tier-4 damage bonus, Arc kills refresh the bonus’s duration. After your Fist of Havoc Super ends, you gain the tier-4 damage bonus.



Khepri’s Horn: The Solar damage wave now scorches targets.

The Solar damage wave now scorches targets.



Path of the Burning Steps: Changed to use the non-stacking weapon damage bonuses used by Surge mods. This can go all the way up to the tier-4 damage bonus, granting a damage bonus in PvE of 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP. While at the tier-4 damage bonus, Solar kills refresh the bonus’s duration. Becoming encased immediately grants you the tier-4 damage bonus.

Changed to use the non-stacking weapon damage bonuses used by Surge mods. This can go all the way up to the tier-4 damage bonus, granting a damage bonus in PvE of 25% and granting a 6% bonus to weapon damage in PvP. While at the tier-4 damage bonus, Solar kills refresh the bonus’s duration. Becoming encased immediately grants you the tier-4 damage bonus.



Dunemarchers : Reduced the range of the chain damage from 20m to 12m and PvP damage from 85 to 50.

: Reduced the range of the chain damage from 20m to 12m and PvP damage from 85 to 50.

Warlock



Vesper of Radius : Your rifts emit an Arc shockwave every 5 seconds that deals damage (200 in PvE, 70 in PvP). Enemies defeated by these shockwaves explode for an additional 100 damage. If you have an Arc subclass equipped, the shockwaves and the explosions created when they defeat an enemy also blind nearby enemies.

: Your rifts emit an Arc shockwave every 5 seconds that deals damage (200 in PvE, 70 in PvP). Enemies defeated by these shockwaves explode for an additional 100 damage. If you have an Arc subclass equipped, the shockwaves and the explosions created when they defeat an enemy also blind nearby enemies.



Chromatic Fire : Increased the radius and damage of the explosion created by prevision Kinetic takedowns. The explosion also applies a status effect to targets damaged by it, depending on which subclass you have equipped: blind (Arc), scorch (Solar), slow (Stasis), sever (Strand), weaken (Void).

: Increased the radius and damage of the explosion created by prevision Kinetic takedowns. The explosion also applies a status effect to targets damaged by it, depending on which subclass you have equipped: blind (Arc), scorch (Solar), slow (Stasis), sever (Strand), weaken (Void).



Dawn Chorus: Daybreak projectiles deal increased damage. Daybreak damage bonus no longer limited to scorched enemies.

Daybreak projectiles deal increased damage. Daybreak damage bonus no longer limited to scorched enemies.



Sanguine Alchemy : Standing in a rift grants a non-stacking bonus to weapon damage matching your subclass damage type (17% PvE, 4.5% PvP).

: Standing in a rift grants a non-stacking bonus to weapon damage matching your subclass damage type (17% PvE, 4.5% PvP).



Claws of Ahamkara : Powered melee kills create an Orb of Power. When Heavy Handed mods are equipped, increases the potency of the Orb spawned (no more than 1 Orb can be spawned per enemy takedown).

: Powered melee kills create an Orb of Power. When Heavy Handed mods are equipped, increases the potency of the Orb spawned (no more than 1 Orb can be spawned per enemy takedown).



Mantle of Battle Harmony : Changed damage bonus to weapons when Super is full changed to tier-4 non-stacking weapon damage bonus, increasing damage bonus in PvE from 20% to 25% and reducing the damage bonus from 15% to 6% in PvP. Damage bonus only applies to weapons that match your subclass damage type, and now stacks with Empowering Rift and other similar damage bonuses. Extended base duration of this bonus from 6 seconds to 10 seconds (PvE) and 3 seconds to 5 seconds (PvP).

: Changed damage bonus to weapons when Super is full changed to tier-4 non-stacking weapon damage bonus, increasing damage bonus in PvE from 20% to 25% and reducing the damage bonus from 15% to 6% in PvP. Damage bonus only applies to weapons that match your subclass damage type, and now stacks with Empowering Rift and other similar damage bonuses. Extended base duration of this bonus from 6 seconds to 10 seconds (PvE) and 3 seconds to 5 seconds (PvP).



Ophidian Aspect : Removed the extended melee range.

: Removed the extended melee range.



Promethium Spur : Grants rift energy for any Solar weapon takedown, with more energy granted for Solar weapon takedowns while standing in a rift. You now have to be standing in a rift when you get a final blow for the Exotic to consume your class ability energy and create a rift at the target’s location.

: Grants rift energy for any Solar weapon takedown, with more energy granted for Solar weapon takedowns while standing in a rift. You now have to be standing in a rift when you get a final blow for the Exotic to consume your class ability energy and create a rift at the target’s location.



Starfire Protocol: Reduced the amount of energy gained per instance of damage from 20% to 2.5%. Empowered weapon kills now grant 20% grenade energy.

Reduced the amount of energy gained per instance of damage from 20% to 2.5%. Empowered weapon kills now grant 20% grenade energy.

General



Fixed an issue causing Gyrfalcon's Hauberk to immediately deploy the granted reserve overshield if the player finished an enemy while having less than 10% class ability energy.





Fixed an issue with Ballidorse Wrathweavers that caused them to grant bonus weapon damage to non-Stasis weapons.





Speedloader Slack's buff now has unique text when displayed in the HUD.





Fixed an issue causing Severance Enclosure to not function on a Strand subclass.





Fixed an issue where using the Exotic armor Abeyant Leap would cause the Aspect Drengr's Lash to not gain increased suspend duration from the Fragment Thread of Continuity.





Fixed an issue with Swarmers that caused Threadlings created from Tangles to trigger the Fragment Thread of Fury.





Fixed an issue where Verity's Brow would grant bonus grenade energy to allies for longer than intended.





Updated the Citan's Ramparts perk description string to better reflect its behavior.

Armor mods

Added 2 new armor mods:



Powerful Attraction - when using your class ability, you collect all Orbs of Power within a radius determined by the number of copies of the mod you have equipped.

- when using your class ability, you collect all Orbs of Power within a radius determined by the number of copies of the mod you have equipped.



Elemental Charges - collecting the subclass collectible associated with your damage type (firesprites, ionic traces, Stasis shards, Void breaches) has an escalating chance to grant you a stack of Armor Charge; on Strand, this is granted by destroying Tangles.

- collecting the subclass collectible associated with your damage type (firesprites, ionic traces, Stasis shards, Void breaches) has an escalating chance to grant you a stack of Armor Charge; on Strand, this is granted by destroying Tangles.

Fixed an issue causing the Melee Kickstart mod to consume Armor Charge when the player used an unpowered melee attack.



Targeting, Dexterity, Loader, Reserve, Unflinching, Surge, and Holster mods now work correctly when a weapon changes damage type.



Fixed an issue causing the armor mod Distribution to grant Super energy.



Fixed an issue where ammo finder mods could trigger on non-weapon kills.



Multiple copies of the Reaper mod no longer provide any additional benefit.



Ensnaring Slam now counts as a class ability for relevant armor mods.



Fixed an issue causing three Resistance mods to not provide any additional benefit compared to two.



Fixed an issue causing swords attacks with no ammo to trigger the Heavy Handed mod.



Fixed an issue causing the Dynamo mod to extend active Supers when a class ability was used.



The Harmonic Resistance now displays a message while used on a Strand subclass indicating that it provides no benefit.

Miscellaneous

Fixed issues causing Artifice Armor from Spire of the Watcher and the Warlock Deep Explorer Boots to not be able to be made into armor ornaments.



Players can no longer reacquire the Season 17 or 18 Artifact from Collections.

Weapons

Global

A full-auto melee setting is now available.

Weapon Reticles

A setting to change the reticle color when it is over an enemy target is now available. Players can now change their hip-fire reticle color both in its normal state and in the state where it is above an enemy.

Weapon Crafting

Crafted and enhanced weapons using Special ammo now make slightly faster weapon progress from kills.



Weapon crafting components no longer require Legendary Shards. This change is excluded from weapon enhancing, which still requires Legendary Shards at enhancement tier 1.



Last Wish weapons can now be crafted. Each week, players can visit Hawthorne in the Tower to acquire a pursuit to complete all encounters of the Last Wish raid. Completion will award guaranteed Last Wish pattern progress until all patterns are acquired. In addition, completion of the pursuit will unlock a vendor exchange on Hawthorne for that week where players can spend Spoils of Conquest to purchase 1 additional Deepsight weapon from a selection of Last Wish weapons they've previously obtained.



Players can now obtain a limited number of Deepsight Harmonizers from the Season Pass. On a weapon with an available pattern that has never had Deepsight, a player can apply this currency to immediately give the weapon Deepsight for Pattern Extraction through Deepsight Activation." Weapons will have an information section display if a weapon is available for Deepsight Activation.



Fixed an issue where crafted Bows were not getting their stats upgraded when reaching Level 20.



The Marsilion-C Heavy Grenade Launcher pattern Triumph has been removed as this weapon can't be shaped nor enhanced.



Fixed an issue where Memento trackers were not working on Imperial Decree, Goldtusk, Throne-Cleaver and Death's Razor.



Fixed an issue preventing crafted Menagerie weapons with Memento Trackers from tracking progress.

Weapon Archetypes

Updated tier-10 Masterwork stats provided on Adept weapons so Bows, Glaives, and Fusion Rifles properly inherit +3 to all stats they can roll as Masterwork options.



Fixed an issue where Adept mods could be inserted into non-Adept weapons.



Non-Adept weapons with an Adept mod inserted will have their perk deactivated.



Shotguns



Fixed an issue causing Shotgun reticles to be visible in some circumstances they shouldn't.





Shotgun reticles should no longer be visible while sprinting, and in finishers, emoting, and other third-person actions.



Fixed an issue where the brief rate of fire increases on Aggressive Shotguns after getting a kill could be sustained after swapping off the Shotgun immediately after a kill.



Sniper Rifles



Increased PvE damage by 10% (Izanagi's Burden's Honed Edge perk shots don't receive this buff).



Scout Rifles



Fixed an issue where the Long Arm Scout Rifle was getting the PvE damage bonus for Exotics.



Grenade Launchers



Fixed an issue where some Grenade Launcher explosions were missing their proper visual effects.





Fixed an issue where Omolon Heavy Grenade Launchers would not benefit from the recent buff to their projectile collision radius. They are now consistent with other Heavy Grenade Launchers.



Submachine Guns



Aggressive Submachine Guns





Reduced base damage from 15 to 14.







Increased precision hit multiplier from 1.45 to 1.5 (crit damage goes from 21.8 to 21).





The Immortal





Reduced base range value by 10.



Bows



Fixed an issue where the Arsenic Bite Bow would display an incorrect charge time on its tooltip.





Updated the stats on the Tyranny of Heaven Bow to better compete with the current selection of Lightweight Bows.



Miscellaneous and Visuals



Fixed an issue where the glow when firing on the Nessa's Oblation Legendary Shotgun was not as bright as intended.





Fixed an issue where the Nasreddin and Caretaker Legendary Swords would not display their proper stats.





Fixed an issue where the muzzle flash on the Stay Frosty Pulse Rifle was brighter than intended.

Exotic Weapons

Eyes of Tomorrow



Killing 4 targets with a missile volley will refund 1 ammo.



Graviton Lance



Increased RPM from 257 to 300 (reduced burst delay by 20%, now matches Revision Zero's Häkke Heavy Rounds rate of fire).





Rebalanced damage per shot.





Increased first shot damage from:







Body: 9.5 to 19









Crit: 15.7 to 31.4







Decreased second shot damage from:







Body: 35.6 to 25.6









Crit: 58.7 to 42.3



Jade Rabbit



Added buff text to show when Fate of All Fools increased body shot damage is active.





Quickly hitting 3 critical hits now refunds 3 shots instead of 1.



The Manticore



Increased the catalyst's damage resistance from tier 3 to tier 4.





Increased movement speed during hang time.





Activating the catalyst perk (through an airborne kill or sustained damage following an airborne kill) now partially refills the magazine.





Fixed an issue allowing players to hover around with the Manticore while frozen or suspended. Becoming frozen or suspended now ends the Manticore's hover effect.



Lumina



Increased Noble Rounds cap from 5 to 6 to account for the catalyst granting 2 noble round remnants per kill.



Heartshadow



Damage increase now activates quicker while invisible, after 0.25s instead of 1s.





Heartshadow now weakens targets upon dealing any damage while the damage increase is active.



Sweet Business



Now fires explosive rounds every 20 shots (fewer shots while fully spun up).



Legend of Acrius



Increased total ammo from 12 to 16.





Increased maximum projectile distance from 9m to 12m.



Tommy's Matchbook



Catalyst updated: while overheated, every 5 shots applies 14+7 (with the Ember of Ashes Fragment) scorch stacks.



No Time to Explain



Updated drone to work with anti-barrier (will break Barrier Champion shields and over-penetrate combatant shields).





Updated drone to work with Feeding Frenzy (from the No Time to Explain catalyst).





This also resolved an issue where the audio cue and screen feedback for Feeding Frenzy would always play when the player spawned regardless of perk state and then wouldn’t play on perk activation.



Skyburner's Oath



Increased scorch stacks from 3 to 5 and 5 to 10 with the Ember of Ashes Fragment.



Salvation's Grip



Reworked to have 2 firing modes. Charged shot creates a pattern of Stasis crystals (where the number of crystals is no longer dependent on charge time). Uncharged shot is a normal Grenade Launcher shot, but does more damage to Stasis crystals and frozen targets.





New perk added that reloads the magazine from reserves when you quickly shatter at least 3 crystals with the uncharged shot.



Bad Juju



Fixed an issue that was causing the weapon to recoil like an Auto Rifle, making it harder to control. The recoil pattern will now be similar to other Pulse Rifles.



Fighting Lion



Fixed an issue that was causing this weapon to do more damage than intended to red-bar combatants.



Whisper of the Worm



Whisper of the Worm now has a unique head-up display (HUD) icon in the weapon tray, similar to other Exotics.



Worldline Zero



Worldline Zero's sprinting teleport slash now costs 50% energy, down from 100%, and can be chained into itself once when used on the ground.





Damage from an individual heavy attack was increased by 8.3%.



Winterbite



The impact damage has been removed and redistributed to the detonation damage. This addresses an issue where Winterbite's primary projectile could sometimes multiply hit a single target depending on performance and network conditions.





The self-damage scaling has been tuned to account for the increased damage of the detonation.





Fixed an issue that caused Winterbite's melee to mistakenly count as an Energy weapon slot kill for the purposes of progression.



Vexcalibur



Vexcalibur's upgraded intrinsic traits at the crafting table now provide slight stat increases.



Veriglas Curve



Fixed an issue causing Verglas Curve's Stasis crystals to fail to spawn if shot at a titan bubble.



Tractor Cannon



Fixed an issue where Tractor Cannon was impacted by the recent non-lethal collision damage changes.





Now causes hit targets to be able to suffer lethal collision damage for a brief duration.



Thunderlord



Fixed an issue with Thunderlord where damaging a target under the effects of Divinity’s debuffcould cause lightning strikes with unintentional frequency, as the hit would count as two precision hits, instead of one.



Miscellaneous and Visual



Exotics with lock-on reticles, like Ticuu's Divination, Final Warning, and Eyes of Tomorrow should no longer auto-target allied Tangles and grapple points.





Fixed an issue that was causing the special first-person recoil animation on Cryosthesia 77k's special shot to play incorrectly.





This is an animation-only change.





Symmetry's visual effects are no longer persistent on screen if you switch weapons while the special fire mode is active.





Fixed an issue on Sleeper Simulant's weapon model that was causing the display screen to be an incorrect color.





Fixed an issue where Hierarchy of Needs had its catalyst located under Kinetic Weapons on the Triumph screen.





Revision Zero now has its high-zoom scope flip up slightly earlier when special reloading.





Revision Zero had its UI buff progress bar adjusted to turn more opaque when the weapon is full on targeting data, similar to how other Exotic UI bars work.

Weapon Perks

Fragile Focus



Bonus now lasts until shield is depleted.





Bonus now returns when shield regenerates to 100%.



Shoot to Loot



The Shoot to Loot perk can now be used to collect Orbs of Power in addition to ammo boxes.



Reconstruction



Rebuilt to allow it to be put on more weapons without exceeding perk budgets.





Time before activating and before successive reloads have been unified. Previously they were different values.







Base perk now takes 4 seconds between each reload.







Enhanced now takes 3.5 seconds between each reload.



Vorpal Weapon



Fixed an issue where this perk would override certain damage types, breaking functionality on some damage over time effects.





Now provides its effects even when the weapon is stowed.





For example, a rocket shot from a Rocket Launcher with Vorpal Weapon will retain the damage increase against bosses even if you swap to another weapon.



Subsistence



Fixed an issue where the effects of the Subsistence perk could cause Reservoir Burst to fail to activate under certain networking conditions.



Adagio



No longer resets by destroying Stasis crystals.



Valiant Charge



No longer activates when taking environmental hazard damage.



Encore



Fixed an issue where the enhanced version of this perk status would appear on the buff tray screen twice.



Thresh, Demolitionist, and Pugilist



Now provide additional energy on Glaive kills, on pair with Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Fusion Rifles.

Weapon Traits

To Excess



Fixed an issue where the timer for this Origin Trait was not showing. Had an issue suppressing its countdown timer addressed and the countdown timer is now visible in the tray.



Bray Inheritance



Fixed an issue where this Origin Trait would activate on Titan Barricades, Stasis crystals and other destructible objects.

Abilities

Arc Subclasses

Arcstrider



Arc Staff





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.





Gathering Storm





Increased direct impact damage vs. players from 200 to 300.







Increased secondary lightning strike maximum damage vs. players from 300 to 500.







Increased lingering lightning tick damage vs. players from 40 to 60.







Now deals increased damage to Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn.







Fixed an issue causing Super energy to be costed before the staff projectile was created, specifically in cases where the casting player was killed (or was suppressed, frozen, or suspended) during a specific 0.07 second window during the cast performance.







The staff projectile now embeds into the following combatant types regardless of target tier, rather than overpenetrating:







Hive and Taken Ogres









Scorn Abominations









Vex Wyverns









Fallen Brigs



Striker



Fist of Havoc





Reduced light attack energy cost from 8.5% to 6%.







Reduced heavy attack energy cost from 18% to 12%.







Increased heavy slam damage by 33% vs. PvE enemies.





Knockout





Reduced lunge range while active from 6.5 meters to 5.5 meters.







Increased damage bonus for uncharged melees vs. PvE combatants from 60% to 100%.





Juggernaut





Increased Fragment slots from 1 to 2.





Seismic Strike





Now costs 15% energy on activation if no target was hit.







Reduced base cooldown time from 101 seconds to 91 seconds.





Thruster





Fixed an issue where the player's field of view could pop if Thruster was activated while sprinting.







Slightly increased upward acceleration on activation to reduce instances where the player could be caught on the ground.



Stormcaller



Stormtrance





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 25%.







Reduced time to reach maximum damage ramp while attacking from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.







Landfall detonation and seekers now jolt targets on hit.





Chaos Reach





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 25%.







Increased damage resistance vs. players from 40% to 50%.







Increased maximum strafe speed from 3.5 meters per second to 4.5 meters per second.







Adjusted Super camera to avoid the player's body blocking view of targets while strafing.







Sustained Chaos Reach damage on a single target now creates a jolting lightning strike at the target's location.





Lightning Surge





Fixed an issue allowing Lightning Surge to deal more instances of secondary strike damage than intended – now targets can take a maximum of two instances of damage from a single activation of the ability: one from the primary lightning strike around the player, and one from a secondary lightning strike.







This change necessitated some changes in damage values, but in general its damage output should be significantly more consistent and slightly higher than the intended value previously, but without the ability to one-shot a single enemy Guardian from full health.





Ball Lightning





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 30%







Reduced ping scalar on downward lightning strike detonations so combatants are less likely to flinch out of the repeated lightning strike volume while the player is amplified.



Arc Grenades



Flux Grenade





Increased aim assist cone half-angle from 3 degrees to 4.5 degrees.



Arc General



Speed Booster





Reduced jump acceleration bonus scalar from 1.5x to 1.25x.







Reduced activation time while sprinting from 3 seconds to 2.5 seconds.







Increased linger time after the player stops sprinting from 1.5 seconds to 2 seconds.







Fixed an issue where if the player was already sprinting and then became amplified, Speed Booster would not be granted.





Jolt





Reduced damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%.







Reduced additional bonus damage scalar vs. major combatants by ~20%.







Jolt damage triggers now correctly attribute ownership of the chain lightning damage - previously, this would show damage numbers for the player that applied the initial jolt debuff. Now, the player that deals damage to trigger the jolt chain lightning will be the owner of that damage and see the damage number flyouts.

Solar Subclasses

Gunslinger



Golden Gun (Marksman and Deadshot)





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.





Gunpowder Gamble





Increased Fragment slots from 1 to 2.







Reduced cooldown time from 12 seconds to 6 seconds.





Weighted Throwing Knife





Reduced minimum projectile tracking shape size by 25% and maximum projectile tracking shape size by 10% on mouse and keyboard.





Proximity Explosive Knife





Reduced detonation damage vs. players from 105 to 90.







Increased impact damage vs. players from 14 to 20.





Lightweight Knife





Increased projectile speed from 30 meters per second to 40 meters per second.







Increased size of projectile tracking shape by 20%.



Sunbreaker



Hammer of Sol





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 10%.





Burning Maul





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 10%.







Heavy slam cyclone now applies a small amount of scorch over time.







Now creates a Sunspot on activation while the Sol Invictus Aspect is equipped, matching the behavior of Hammer of Sol.





Sol Invictus





Increased Sunspot damage per tick vs. players from 15 to 22.





Hammer Strike





Now costs 15% energy on activation if no target was hit.







Reduced base cooldown time from 101 seconds to 91 seconds.





Throwing Hammer





Now adjusts its initial trajectory based on your aim assist target to increase consistency vs. fast-moving targets.



Dawnblade



Daybreak





Adjusted Super camera to allow the player to look down further, and avoid VFX blocking view of targets when moving quickly.





Incinerator Snap





Fixed an issue preventing projectiles from proximity detonating.







Reduced total damage vs. players from 150 to 135 - this is intended. primarily to offset Incinerator Snap's increased consistency following this fix.



Solar Grenades



Swarm Grenade





Increased size of secondary projectile detonation from 1 meter to 1.4 meters to reduce the number of instances where the secondary projectile could bounce far enough away from their tracked target to fail to damage or scorch them.





Healing Grenade





Reduced detonation screen shake feedback for allied players. This reduction is further increased for players that are aiming down sights.



Solar General



Scorch





Increased stun time before scorch stacks begin falling off from 1.5 seconds to 2.3 seconds vs. enemy players.







Increased stun time before scorch stacks begin falling off from 3 seconds to 4.5 seconds vs. PvE combatants.







Fixed an issue where the scorch screen fx would immediately pop off when the player transitioned from being scorched to Igniting.







Fixed an issue where damaging a scorched target with some poison effects would forcibly remove scorch.





Ember of Benevolence





Increased bonus energy regeneration scalar by 100%.







Reduced active duration by 50% in Crucible and Gambit.

Void Subclasses

Nightstalker



Spectral Blades





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 35%.







Heavy attack now weakens targets on hit.







Fixed an issue causing right-handed attacks to fail to connect when attacking at fully ramped attack speed.





Trapper's Ambush





Increased Fragment slots from 1 to 2.





Snare Bomb





Increased duration of weaken debuff on PvE combatants from 4 seconds to 8 seconds.



Sentinel



Sentinel Shield





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.







Increased in-Super shield throw ability regeneration rate to offset the reduction in stat-based regeneration introduced with the release of Lightfall.





Bastion





Increased Fragment slots from 1 to 2.





Shield Throw





Increased base impact damage from 60 to 70.







Increased consistency of finding and adjusting the projectile's flight trajectory toward a new target after a bounce.





Shield Bash





Now costs 15% energy on activation if no target was hit.







Reduced base cooldown time from 114 seconds to 91 seconds.



Voidwalker



Nova Bomb (Cataclysm and Vortex)





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 20%.





Nova Warp





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 15%.







A fully charged attack now makes enemies volatile on hit.





Chaos Accelerant





Fragment slots increased from 1 to 2







Charged Scatter Grenade







Increased tracking consistency of charged Scatter Grenade submunitions.









Increased submunition arming duration to improve likelihood of submunitions reaching their target.









Fixed an issue where some submunitions were impacting the ground on creation, resulting in early detonations.







Charged Magnetic Grenade (Handheld Supernova)







Increased hold time for a charged Magnetic Grenade from 3.2 seconds to 4.5 seconds.



Void Grenades



Void Spike





Reduced damage per tick vs. enemy players from 28 to 23 - unchanged vs. PvE combatants.



Void General



Volatile





Now displays a timer in the player HUD when they are volatile.







Reduced duration vs. players from 10 seconds to 6 seconds.





Echo of Harvest





No longer requires a precision kill to activate.

Stasis Subclasses

Revenant



Shatterdive





Increased Fragment slots from 1 to 2.





Withering Blade





Increased maximum projectile tracking strength by 12.5%.







Increased projectile tracking search range on bounce vs. players by 20%.







Fixed an issue where boss combatant auto-shatters when frozen by Withering Blade were dealing significantly more damage than auto-shatters from a freeze applied by any other Stasis melee ability.



Behemoth



Glacial Quake





Increased Shiver Strike thrust while Glacial Quake is active by 10%.







Increased light attack damage by 20% against all target types.





Howl of the Storm





Increased width of freezing cone vs. players by 31%.





Shiver Strike





Increased maximum thrust while in flight by 16%.







Decreased maximum downward influence of gravity while in flight by 18%.



Shadebinder



Winter's Wrath





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by 10%.





Frostpulse





Now grants 2.5 meters of additional melee target search and lunge range for 1.2 seconds on rift activation.



Stasis Grenades



Duskfield Grenade





Fixed an issue where equipping Bleak Watcher or Renewal Grasps would extend Duskfield Grenade's cooldown time significantly further than intended.





Coldsnap Grenade





Fixed an issue where Coldsnap Grenade would not create followup seekers if the initial projectile landed too close to the target.







Fixed an issue where Coldsnap Grenade would not freeze a target if the initial projectile landed directly below the target.







Increased Coldsnap Grenade seeker detonation size vs. players from 1.5 meters to 1.75 meters to fix an issue where the seeker could detonate but fail to freeze a target, but would then still create a follow-up seeker.



Stasis General



Fixed an issue where the Tectonic Harvest, Grim Harvest, and Glacial Harvest Aspect buff tray icons were incorrect.

Strand Subclasses

Threadrunner



Silkstrike





Reduced the amount the player was slowed when casting Silkstrike immediately after a grapple.





Threaded Spike





Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by ~55%.







Increased projectile travel range before beginning to return to the player by 30%.







Slightly reduced the speed of the dart as it returns to the player to make catching it easier.







Increased energy gain for catching the dart based on the number of enemies hit.







Now pierces Cabal Phalanx shields.







No longer prioritizes the catch action over the grapple melee if an enemy target is within grapple melee range.



Berserker



Bladefury





Fixed an issue allowing players to use their Super infinitely in Mayhem under specific conditions.





Frenzied Blade





Reduced cooldown based on the number of melee energy charges the player has stored.







At 0 charges, cooldown reduced by 15%. At 2 charges, cooldown reduced by 30%.







Fixed an issue preventing players from using Hive Sword attacks while they had a Frenzied Blade melee charge.





Drengr's Lash





Fixed an issue resulting in Drengr's Lash projectiles getting stuck and lingering in level geometry (specifically corners) for extended periods of time.



Broodweaver



Needlestorm





Reduced physics acceleration per projectile by ~70% to reduce instances of bosses (e.g., Akelous in Spire of the Watcher) flying into the stratosphere when struck by every projectile at once.





Arcane Needle





Decreased cooldown based on how many melee charges the player has stored.







At 0 charges, cooldown reduced by 15%. At 2 charges, cooldown reduced by 30%.







Increased projectile speed based on the projectile’s flight time.







Initial velocity increased to 40 meters per second, up from 30.









Final velocity increased to 70 meters per second, up from 60.







Increased projectile tracking strength by ~10%.







Fixed an issue preventing Claws of Ahamkara from granting a fourth melee charge to Arcane Needle.







Fixed an issue where players could very rapidly initiate unpowered melees back-to-back while jumping while Arcane Needle was equipped.



Strand Grenades



Grapple





Reduced base cooldown time from 105 seconds to 82 seconds.







Reduced minimum time between grapple activations from 2.5 seconds to 0.2 seconds.







Fixed an issue allowing players to mount Sparrows while grappling.



Strand General



Thread of Generation





Reduced energy regeneration provided by some damage-over-time mechanics.







Reduced energy generation provided by Trace Rifle damage by 36%.





Fixed an issue that could result in players remaining in first person after picking up a new Tangle quickly after throwing a Tangle.





Updated placement of Tangle carry objects in the player's arm in locomotion animation set.



New Strand Aspects



Hunter: Threaded Spike





Activate your class ability to leave behind a decoy woven from Strand matter that draws the attention of nearby combatants and pings the radar for other Guardians.







After taking significant damage or when combatants approach, the decoy detonates, dealing damage and releasing Threadlings that seek out and attack nearby foes.





Titan: Flechette Storm





While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to leap into the air, knocking nearby targets away and dealing damage.







While airborne, activate your charged melee again to launch a cluster of damaging, unraveling projectiles.







Repeatedly activating melee will chain additional throws.





Warlock: The Wanderer





Tangles you throw attach to enemies and detonate into a suspending burst.







Threadling final blows create a Tangle.

Ghosts

The following Ghost Shells now support Trials Flawless glows when you've gone Flawless:

In Memoriam



Horus



Hero's Wake

Ships

The following Ships now support Trials Flawless glows when you've gone Flawless:

Winds of Change



Hushed Syrinx



Valiant Memory

Sparrows

The following Sparrows now support Trials Flawless glows when you've gone Flawless:

Resurrection's Guide



Paradigm Shift



Falcon's Chase



Survivor's Journey

Finishers

Subclass agnostic finishers can now display their Stasis and Strand variants when previewing them in the Eververse store or Inspection screen.

Power and Progression

We have added Exotic focusing options to Rahool:

Standard Decryption: Any Exotic engram can be decrypted into a random previously owned armor piece for free (current behavior).



Advanced Decryption: An Exotic engram can be focused into any armor from a specific expansion for a small cost. You must have previously acquired all Exotic armor for your class from an expansion to use this option.



Precision Decryption: An Exotic engram can be focused into a specific piece of armor you have previously acquired for a higher cost.

All Exotics from any source should now drop with higher average stats, and more frequent spikes.

Rewards for the Crucible Playlist Challenge, Weekly Strike Challenge, and Weekly Gambit Challenge have been changed to a Powerful focusable Exotic engram.

The following Exotic engram rewards have been changed from auto-decrypt to focusable:

Season Pass paid and free tracks



Vendor reputation tracks (after the first reset)



World drops

Bounties and Pursuits

A new Lightfall post-campaign pursuit has been added. Visit Nimbus after completing the Unfinished Business Exotic quest to learn more.

Fixed an issue where the Preservation mission on the Throne World wasn't appearing blocking completion of Report: Pyramid-Inspect.

Region Chest icons have been added to the description and objective progress text for the "From Zero..." and "...to Hero" quests.

Vanguard Bounties:

Dailies



Some Vanguard daily bounties requiring killing blows can now be completed anywhere in the game, with significantly increased progress in Vanguard Ops and Nightfall activities.





Added bounty for killing elites, mini-bosses and Champions.





Added bounty for completing 2 Vanguard activities





Added bounty for kills with various elemental abilities, with bonuses for using a subclass verb.

Repeatable Bounties:

Enemy race kill bounties can now be completed by killing any enemy in a Vanguard activity, with significantly increased progress for killing the correct type.



Reduced the number of kills needed in the Super kill bounty.



Added bounty for getting fireteam kills.

Rewards

Faction chests on EDZ and Nessus are now awarding Glimmer and XP.

Added Neomuna weapons as a drop change from completing Heroic Public Events

Reduce Neomun weapons drop chance from VIP Patrols

Finest Matterweave no longer drops in the game. Whenever Matterweave would have dropped in the past 1 Enhancement Core drops instead. Existing Finest Matterweave can be dismantled to gain 1 Enhancement Core.

Rainmakers no longer drop in the game. Whenever Rainmakers would have dropped in the past, 3,000 Glimmer drops instead.

Existing Rainmakers can be dismantled for 3,000 Glimmer each.



Make it rain(maker).

Triumphs and Titles

The Conqueror's Discipline Triumph now requires completing any Grandmaster Nightfall using Strand, in addition to its existing requirements.

If you've previously claimed this Triumph, it will remain claimed.



If you've previously claimed the Conqueror Seal, that will remain claimed as well.

Guardian Ranks

When starting a new Season (or if you are returning Veteran player who has never played around with Guardian Ranks) you now are reset to Guardian Rank 5.

All Seasonal (Blue) Guardian Rank objectives are reset and must be completed again to get your Guardian Rank back.

Guardians display their previous rank for the entire following Season.

We have taken a pass at placement of all Guardian Rank objectives to make for a more intuitive experience

Commendations

Added the Best Dressed Commendation card to the Ironwood Tree in the Tower.

Fixed an issue in which Commendations objectives in Guardian Ranks were displaying the incorrect Commendations icon.

Fixed an issue in which the text container for Commendations for some non-matchmade, higher difficulty activities were not the correct size.

General

Fixed an issue with 3D audio causing undersirable audio distortion.

3D audio may now be enabled on all platforms without issue

Fixed an issue where entering the King's Fall raid or the Pit of Heresy dungeon with 3D audio enabled could cause a crash to some players.

Fixed an issue where autoexposure would over-compensate for sniper-scope borders on ultrawide resolutions, washing out the screen.

Seasonal armor and ornament name corrections:

Season of Defiance released with the Techeun-styled activity armor called the "Unyielding Favor Set," with the "Techeun's Regalia Set" as the name for the Seasonal ornaments. Fashion-forward Techeun enthusiasts pointed out the mismatch, so the names have been swapped. The activity armor is now called the "Techeun's Regalia Set" while the Seasonal ornaments are the "Unyielding Favor Set."

Rallying at a Campaign Banner, Raid Banner, Public Event flags, and initiating Battleground Boss encounters now also refills/reloads the magazines of all equipped weapons.

Fixed an issue where Persys, the final boss in Spire of the Watcher, was being deleted from the game world when players used the Gathering Storm Super or Storm grenades under specific circumstances.

Eververse Recommendations:

New feature: Eververse will now provide players with personalized recommendations that highlight items from across the store that are tailored to the currently active character. Eververse recommendations can be found in their own tab or on the Featured page.

Eververse will now provide players with personalized recommendations that highlight items from across the store that are tailored to the currently active character. Eververse recommendations can be found in their own tab or on the Featured page.

The Daily Deal system has been retired.

The Good Boy Protocol stat tracker has been re-enabled with all Season 19 progress intact and moved from the Seasonal category to Account/Lifetime.

Artifact perks can now be individually refundable by clicking on an active perk.

Localization

Voice Over: German Saint-14 has been permanently recast.

Fixed an issue in which Korean rating icons were displayed incorrectly in the Controller menu in Settings.

Fixed an issue in which the title screen for Destiny 2: Lightfall was displaying game title with a slight overlap.

That covers the entirety of the Destiny 2 Update 7.1.0 patch notes. Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide and stay tuned for further coverage on the Season of the Deep!