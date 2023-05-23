Cities: Skylines - Hotels & Retreats marks the final expansion of the beloved city builder With Cities: Skylines 2 confirmed, Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive gave the original one last hurrah with an expansion focused on tourism and vacationing.

Cities: Skylines has provided years of entertainment to intrepid virtual city builders and managers since it first launched in 2015, but it has one more good expansion in it before we move on to Cities: Skylines 2. Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order have launched the Hotels & Retreats expansion, which marks the last major expansion to the game. Bringing an influx of tourism and vacationing to your cities, this last expansion is all about letting visitors to your city enjoy their best lives.

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order announced the launch of the Cities: Skylines - Hotels & Retreats expansion in a press release on May 23, 2023. The expansion launched today on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at a retail price of $7.99 USD. With this expansion, players will be able to create hotels and manage them throughout their city. If you want to make your town a tourist destination, you’ll need to raise your hotel quality from 1-star properties upwards with consideration of good locations and new tourist buildings like parks, restaurants, playgrounds, and cafes.

Cities: Skylines - Hotels & Retreats marks the end of a long and fruitful journey for the original game. Cities: Skylines 2 has already been announced and is expected to launch before 2023 ends. So it goes that this marks the bookend for the original Cities: Skylines, which is both a proud and bittersweet moment for Colossal Order CEO Mariina Hallikainen.

Looking back on the incredible journey of Cities: Skylines, it’s clear to see that it has become more than just a game. It's a community of passionate and creative individuals who have built intricate and magnificent cities with their own unique visions,” said Hallikainen. “Hotels & Retreats is the last expansion for Cities: Skylines and celebrates its legacy by introducing ways for players to express their creativity.”

With the end of Cities: Skylines content, what was your favorite part of the game over the last 8 years? Are you looking forward to jumping into Cities: Skylines 2? Let us know in the Chatty section below and stay tuned for updates right here at Shacknews.