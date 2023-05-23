Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 swing into Fortnite today Fortnite is heading across the Spider-Verse with two new Marvel Outfits.

Fortnite has already added a few members of the Spider-Man family in the past, but some high-profile web-slingers are joining the expanding roster of playable characters. To celebrate the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 have come to Fortnite.

After a week of cryptic teases, Epic Games revealed all the details about its latest Marvel collaboration in a post on the Fortnite website. As of today, the Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Outfits are available in the Item Shop. The Outfits can be bought separately or as a bundle, which includes a loading screen of the two Spideys swinging through MEGA City.

The Miles Morales Outfit comes with an alternate style that lets players remove his mask. He also has the Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling. Spider-Man 2099 packs in the 2099 Web Cape Back Bling. Both Spider-Men have Pickaxes that are sold separately inside the shop.

Fortnite’s Spider-Verse update isn’t restricted to cosmetics, as Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters have returned to the game’s loot pool. This traversal item lets players swing around the Battle Royale map, and is themed around Miles Morales’ black suit. As players complete timed quests, they can earn exclusive rewards, including a lobby track of one of the songs from the film’s soundtrack.

Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 join Spider-Gwen as Spider-Verse characters to become playable in Fortnite. For more on what Epic Games is cooking up in Fortnite, stick with Shacknews.