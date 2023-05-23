Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Call of Duty X Labs project shuts down following Activision cease & desist letter

The X Labs mod was looking to restore old CoD titles with missing security and quality-of-life features.
Donovan Erskine
X Labs
1

The Call of Duty franchise has gone through several reinventions over the course of its twenty-year history. While the modern games still sell gangbusters and post astronomical player counts, there is a pocket of the fanbase that yearns for the classic CoD experience of a bygone era. It’s what inspired the X Labs project, which sought to restore games like Call of Duty: Ghosts and Black Ops 3. However, the project has been forced to shut down after a cease and desist from Activision.

The X Labs project made the unfortunate announcement to its players in a tweet this week.

X Labs was a fan-created mod that restored CoD games such as Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Ghosts, and Black Ops 3 with dedicated servers and anti-cheat software. While these games are still available and playable through modern console and PC storefronts, they’ve become rife with hackers and modders, putting player security at risk. It’s something the community has pleaded with Activision to address over the years.

We don’t have the fine details from Activision’s cease and desist letter, but with the X Labs project using the company’s IP, the publisher was likely well within its legal right to shut it down. It’s an unfortunate loss for CoD fans, especially after the Sm2 mod was shut down less than a week prior.

As for what comes next, the Call of Duty franchise proper is rumored to return to the Modern Warfare series with its next installment. With Activision actively seeking out and shutting down fan projects related to the franchise, fans are likely hoping to see some official support for the classic CoD games at some point in the future.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

