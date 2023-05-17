Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - May 17, 2023

Bring hump day to a close with some Evening Reading!
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Aggro Crab with the best delay announcement ever

Take all the time you need!

Family content coming to Rocket League

Scoring goals a quarter mile at a time.

What's the worst that could happen?

Bomb Flowers for dinner, yum!

FNAF movie trailer!

This doesn't look half bad. Looking forward to it!

Stop torturing Koroks

I'm judging each and every one of you.

10-year anniversary of The Office finale airing

Time to cry.

Take-Two CEO on AI in games

Let's take this as a positive sign.

Make the Zonai do it

Maybe the coolest TotK clip yet.

Leia the Golden Retriever laying in the grass.
