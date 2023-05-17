Evening Reading - May 17, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Musk says two new next-gen Tesla EV 'products' are in development
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 10 million units in its launch weekend
- PlayStation Showcase announced for next Wednesday
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series begins its story in July
- Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight
- BlizzCon 2023 returns to Anaheim in November
- Mortal Kombat 12's official reveal is happening tomorrow
- Tim Willits on Evil Dead: The Game's one-year anniversary
Aggro Crab with the best delay announcement ever
Good news for all our haters: We’re delaying Another Crab’s Treasure until early 2024.— AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) May 16, 2023
After a lot of discussions, we’ve decided that spending another few months on developing this mfer is going to make it a way better game - one that’s worth the wait. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/NjCszcVVgx
Take all the time you need!
Family content coming to Rocket League
Scoring goals a quarter mile at a time.
What's the worst that could happen?
I love this game #TearsOfTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/aiCxDRS7Yd— pudding (@psipudding) May 16, 2023
Bomb Flowers for dinner, yum!
FNAF movie trailer!
This doesn't look half bad. Looking forward to it!
Stop torturing Koroks
the current zelda timeline : pic.twitter.com/FMUh73QnEc— Zelda Station (@zeldastation) May 17, 2023
I'm judging each and every one of you.
10-year anniversary of The Office finale airing
10 years ago today we all collectively sobbed to the final episode of The Office 😭 pic.twitter.com/2TpcNFnsLk— The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) May 16, 2023
Time to cry.
Take-Two CEO on AI in games
"I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits. Obviously it won't. Hits are created by genius & data sets + compute + large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings & I believe will stay that way." - $TTWO CEO pic.twitter.com/M9JHjjrSk4— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 17, 2023
Let's take this as a positive sign.
Make the Zonai do it
戦争は変わった#ゼルダの伝説 #ティアキン pic.twitter.com/3NONmVctic— oimosan (@oimosandayo) May 16, 2023
Maybe the coolest TotK clip yet.
