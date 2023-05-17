Evening Reading - May 17, 2023

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Aggro Crab with the best delay announcement ever

Good news for all our haters: We’re delaying Another Crab’s Treasure until early 2024.



After a lot of discussions, we’ve decided that spending another few months on developing this mfer is going to make it a way better game - one that’s worth the wait. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/NjCszcVVgx — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) May 16, 2023

Take all the time you need!

Family content coming to Rocket League

Scoring goals a quarter mile at a time.

What's the worst that could happen?

Bomb Flowers for dinner, yum!

FNAF movie trailer!

This doesn't look half bad. Looking forward to it!

Stop torturing Koroks

the current zelda timeline : pic.twitter.com/FMUh73QnEc — Zelda Station (@zeldastation) May 17, 2023

I'm judging each and every one of you.

10-year anniversary of The Office finale airing

10 years ago today we all collectively sobbed to the final episode of The Office 😭 pic.twitter.com/2TpcNFnsLk — The Office on Peacock (@theofficetv) May 16, 2023

Time to cry.

Take-Two CEO on AI in games

"I wish I could say that the advances in AI will make it easier to create hits. Obviously it won't. Hits are created by genius & data sets + compute + large language models does not equal genius. Genius is the domain of human beings & I believe will stay that way." - $TTWO CEO pic.twitter.com/M9JHjjrSk4 — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 17, 2023

Let's take this as a positive sign.

Make the Zonai do it

Maybe the coolest TotK clip yet.

